Groen lachen: populaire hashtag toont hoe de lockdown ons leven deed ontsporen Valerie Wauters

25 mei 2020

13u03 0 Vrije tijd 2020 is vast net even anders gelopen dan je aan het begin van het jaar gedacht had. Gecancelde plannen en geen flauw idee hoe de toekomst eruit zal zien: het nieuwe decennium blijkt een beetje een rotzak te zijn. Dat zie je ook wanneer je op social media de hashtag #myplans2020 bekijkt.

Nog niet helemaal mee? Dan geven we je graag snel een kleine beetje achtergrond. Onder de hashtag #myplans2020 staan heel wat grappige memes verzameld, bestaande uit twee foto’s naast elkaar. Op de eerste foto worden de plannen die je had voor dit jaar afgebeeld, de tweede foto toont vervolgens aan wie of wat er roet in het eten komt gooien. Vaak gaat het hier om referenties naar bekende films of series. Hoe dan ook: deze memes (spreek uit als ‘miems’, internetgrapje gebaseerd op populaire cultuur, nvdr.) toveren gegarandeerd een lach op je gezicht.

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/mDz22zcq2J It’s PAST not PASSED.(@ LivinLaVidaYoda) link

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/MhzJ9e9ed2 Betches(@ betchesluvthis) link

My Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/u6AL9DWNFD (Charlie Heat Version)(@ YESEEGHOSTS) link