Girls of Isolation: Instagramaccount vol prachtige quarantaineportretten Valerie Wauters

20 april 2020

11u05 0 Vrije tijd Toen de Amerikaanse Olivia Gatwood terugkeerde van haar eerste tripje naar de supermarkt tijdens de quarantaine, kleedde ze zich bij het binnenkomen van haar woonst meteen uit, om het risico op kruisbesmetting te verminderen. Terwijl de 28-jarige dichter, activist en Youtuber - enkel nog gekleed in haar ondergoed - haar boodschappen in haar kasten zette, werd ze overvallen door een diepbedroefd gevoel. Plots werd het haar pijnlijk duidelijk hoe ernstig de pandemie is.

“Ik besloot dat gevoel te vereeuwigen door middel van een zelfportret”, verklaarde de artieste aan Elle.com. Ze plofte neer op een krukje, nog steeds in haar ondergoed, en staarde recht naar haar camera. Het resultaat postte ze vervolgens op Instagram met het onderschrift ‘Zelfportret van een dame in quarantaine’ én een oproep naar andere vrouwen om hetzelfde te doen.

Olivia’s bedoeling was om de foto’s die ze van anderen kreeg te verzamelen in één enkele collage. Maar dat draaide even anders uit: in nog geen dag tijd werden haar honderden foto’s toegestuurd. “Stuk voor stuk prachtige portretten”, aldus Gatwood. Ze besloot dan ook om gewoon een nieuw Instagramaccount te starten en daar alle foto’s te publiceren.

Ondertussen heeft @girlsofisolation al meer dan 11.000 volgers en 53 posts met collages. Terecht, want de foto’s zijn even oprecht als prachtig. Kijk vooral even mee: