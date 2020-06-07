Geurende rozen, klaterende watervallen en zoemende bijen: de 8 mooiste kruid- en plantentuinen in Vlaanderen
Den Botaniek
Nergens anders in ’t Stad vind je zoveel planten- en kruidensoorten bij elkaar als in Den Botaniek. Want wat ooit nog een plantentuin met geneeskrachtige kruiden was voor het aanpalende Sint-Elisabethgasthuis, is nu een prachtige oase van rust geworden in hartje Antwerpen. Je kan er maar liefst 2.000 plantensoorten spotten.
Leopoldstraat 24, 2000 Antwerpen, www.antwerpen.be.
Arboretum Kalmthout
Een andere tuin die ook erg populair is onder de Antwerpenaren is het Arboretum in Kalmthout. Bovendien is het nu hét ideale moment om de tuin te bezoeken, want de rozen staan volop in bloei.
Heuvel 8, Kalmthout, www.arboretumkalmthout.be.
Bulskampveld
Geïnteresseerd in kruiden? Dan is het provinciedomein Bulskampveld dé place to be. In de kruidentuin van het gelijknamige kasteel groeien en bloeien zo’n vierhonderd soorten geurige kruiden. Er zitten ook heel wat geneeskrachtige exemplaren tussen, zoals sint-janskruid dat sombere gevoelens verjaagt.
Bulskampveld 9, Beernem. www.west-vlaanderen.be/bulskampveld.
De Japanse tuin
In Hasselt kan je dan weer terecht voor één van de grootste Japanse tuinen van Europa. De klaterende watervallen, vijvers en bloeiende Japanse kerselaars laten je even helemaal wegdromen. Ideaal voor wie eens helemaal zen wil worden.
Gouverneur Verwilghensingel 15, Hasselt. www.visithasselt.be.
Rozentuin Kortrijk
Van plan om je tuin een make-over te geven tijdens je staycation? Dan kan je heel wat inspiratie opdoen in de Internationale Rozentuin van Kortrijk. Je ontdekt er veel verschillende rassen zodat je kan vergelijken en kijken welke roos het beste bij jouw tuin past. Niet zo’n groene vingers? Dan kan je er nog altijd genieten van de geuren- en kleurenpracht.
Doorniksesteenweg 218, Kortrijk. www.rozentuinkortrijk.be.
Den Blakken
Voor één van de prachtigste groene plekjes in Oost-Vlaanderen moet je in het provinciaal domein Den Blakken en het aangrenzende natuurreservaat De Warandeduinen in Wetteren zijn. Je kan er genieten van heerlijk lange wandelingen in de siertuinen, op de zandvlaktes en in het parkbos.
Wegvoeringstraat 308, Wetteren. www.wegvanwetteren.be.
Kruidtuin in Leuven
’s Lands oudste botanische tuin vind je in Leuven. In de Kruidtuin kan je naast kunst vooral genieten van - je raadt het al - verse kruiden. Maar dat is niet alles. Zo kan je er zowel buiten als in de grote serre veel unieke plantensoorten ontdekken.
Kapucijnenvoer 30, Leuven. www.visitleuven.be.
Plantentuin van Meise
Last but not least de bekendste tuin van ons land: de Plantentuin van Meise. Met een domein van maar liefst 92 hectare en meer dan 18.000 verschillende plantensoorten is en blijft het één van de indrukwekkendste tuinen om in te vertoeven.
Nieuwelaan 38, Meise. www.plantentuinmeise.be.
Reacties