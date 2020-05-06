Gespot op TikTok en Instagram: postzegels verzamelen maakt onverwachte comeback NA

06 mei 2020

16u47

Bron: The Guardian 1 Vrije tijd Ooit stond het nog synoniem voor oubollig en saai, maar het lijkt erop dat het verzamelen van postzegels weer helemaal hip en trending is. En dat vooral bij het publiek dat waarschijnlijk zelden tot nooit een brief op de post deed: de millennials.

Doordat we al weken in ons kot moeten blijven zonder sociaal contact, maken heel wat oude hobby’s een comeback. Hier vertelden we je al dat de tie-dye-trend weer helemaal hip is, en ook puzzelen, gezelschapspellen spelen en naaien en breien zitten weer in de lift.

De hobby die we de laatste tijd dan weer steeds vaker zien terugkeren en vooral aan populariteit wint bij de millennials is filatelie, oftewel postzegels verzamelen. Dat is ook de Engelse Nicholas Challinor-Halford, die zaakvoerder is van de postzegelveiling Harmers in Londen, niet ontgaan. “We zien dat veel millennials massaal aan het postzegels verzamelen zijn.” En dat doen ze niet om briefjes of postkaartjes te versturen. “Voor de meesten uit generatie Y is het verzamelen van postzegels pure nostalgie. Ze krijgen als het ware een soort van fysieke band met het verleden of pre-digitale tijdperk”, aldus Challinor-Halford.

En als we even door onze Instagram en TikTok scrollen zien we ook dat mensen de laatste tijd opvallend meer de #stamps, #postzegels of #philately en #filatelie gebruiken om mooie kiekjes te delen van hun verzameling postzegels. En toegegeven, die zien er helemaal niet ouderwets uit, maar soms zelf heel artistiek. Oordeel zelf maar!

