Geen hondenleven: dit zijn ‘s werelds rijkste huisdieren Margo Verhasselt

30 oktober 2018

11u18

Bron: NYpost 5 Vrije tijd Vergeet de lijst van zakentijdschrift Forbes met de rijkste mensen ter wereld. Hoe zit het met de huisdieren? De Amerikaanse aankoopgroepering Compare the Market publiceerde hun ‘Pet Rich List’ die verklapt welke huisdieren wereldwijd het meest welgesteld zijn.

Dit is de top vijf:

1: Gunther IV

Ras: Duitse Herder

Vermogen: 375 miljoen dollar (zo'n 329 miljoen euro)

Toen gravin Karlotta Liebenstein van Duitsland overleed in 1991, liet ze haar volledig fortuin van 70 miljoen euro na aan haar hond Gunter III. Dat geld werd goed geïnvesteerd en staat nu op naam van de volgende in lijn, Gunter IV. De hond heeft onder andere enkele villa’s in zijn bezit, in Italië en de Bahama's, en kocht in 2000 Madonna’s stulpje in Miami over.

2: Grumpy Cat

Ras: mix

Vermogen: 99.5 miljoen dollar (zo’n 87 miljoen euro)

Tadar Sauce, beter bekend als Grumpy Cat, moet het internet bedanken voor haar fortuin. Ze werd bekend toen haar foto viraal ging in 2012. Haar ongeïnteresseerde blik komt eigenlijk door een vorm van dwerggroei. Sinds haar debuut heeft de kat al meegespeeld in een film en staat ze op T-shirts, balpennen etc.

3: Olivia Benson

Ras: Scottish fold kat

Vermogen: 97 miljoen dollar (zo'n 85 miljoen euro)

Olivia Benson, de kat van Taylor Swift, werd genoemd naar Mariska Hargitay’s personage in Law & Order. Naast het feit dat de kat een heel beroemd baasje heeft, doet ze zelf ook iets voor de kost. Zo was ze al vaak te zien in reclames voor Diet Coke en het schoenenmerk Keds.

4: Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla en Luke

Vermogen: 30 miljoen dollar (zo'n 26 miljoen euro)

Deze vijf honden, cockerspaniël Sadie, springerspaniël’s Sunny en Lauren en golden retrievers Layla en Luke zijn de huisdieren van niemand minder dan Oprah Winfrey. De televisiepresentatrice zette een beheerd fonds op voor haar huisdieren om zo te zorgen dat er goed voor hen gezorgd wordt, mocht er ooit iets met haar gebeuren.

5: Gigoo

Ras: Scots Dumpy kip

Vermogen: 15 miljoen dollar (zo’n 13 miljoen euro)

Nadat uitgever Miles Blackwell met pensioen ging, verhuisde hij naar het Engelse platteland om voor schapen en kippen te zorgen. Hij stierf in 2001 en verdeelde zijn fortuin van 83 miljoen euro over verschillende goede doelen, maar hield een mooi deel opzij voor zijn lievelingskip.