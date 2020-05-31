Fotograaf maakt prachtige lockdownportretten vanop straat Margo Verhasselt

31 mei 2020

15u22 0 Vrije tijd Zaken gesloten, mensen op technische werkloosheid, rijen voor winkels en haast iedereen drukte verplicht op de pauzeknop. De lockdown is een heel vreemd moment. En dat werd op beeld vastgelegd door de Duitse fotografe Julia Fullerton-Batten. In de prachtige fotoserie Looking Out From Within documenteert ze de ervaring van mensen in quarantaine.

De voorbije weken wandelde Julia voorbij huizen en vroeg ze aan de inwoners om hen te fotograferen door hun ramen: zonder fysiek contact, zonder het breken van maatregelen. Na het maken van de afspraak, plande ze de shoot via telefoon en trok ze er met haar 12-jarige zoon Finn op uit.

“Mensen namen heel enthousiast deel en ik heb het gevoel dat ze hierdoor iets hadden om naar uit te kijken. Het doorbrak hun dagelijkse routine", vertelt Julia aan Metro UK. De fotografe begon met het project omdat ze vond dat ze de vreemde periode vast moest leggen. “Ik voelde me raar en had het gevoel dat ik niet gewoon bij de pakken kon blijven zitten", legt ze uit. “ Dit mag dan wel een miniprojectje zijn, in mijn ogen is het belangrijk voor de welvaart.”