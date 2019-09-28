Foodbloggers tippen hun favoriete adresjes in België
Aliciasfood:
OldBoy - 110 rue tenbosch in Elsene, Brussel
“Dit is een heel populair plekje waardoor het niet makkelijk is om er binnen te raken. De zaak is redelijk klein en je kan er niet reserveren. Mijn tip: ga vlak voor de opening of pas rond half tien ‘s avonds. Eens je binnen bent, ga je een geweldige culinaire ervaring tegemoet. Het menu verandert iedere maand en de gerechtjes zijn eigenlijk allemaal om te delen (buiten de bao die altijd op de menu staat). De cocktails zijn ook heerlijk en de bediening is er supervriendelijk!”
Humphrey [Chez Pias] - St-Laurensstraat 36-38, Brussel
“Ook dit is een hele leuke foodsharingspot met een zalig menu dat regelmatig aangepast wordt. Je kan er kiezen tussen 3 tot 5 gerechtjes die veggie, vis of vlees zijn. Ook voor desserts is er een sharing-menu. Deze plek is ook heel gezellig en met goed weer is er een tof terras. Ze serveren hier ook een heel lekker “bier” dat gemaakt werd op een speciale manier zodat het meer op cava lijkt. Heerlijk!”
Macaron Manon:
La Botte – Europalaan 99, Genk
“Al sinds ik 5 ben, trek in elke zomervakantie naar een agriturismo in Italië. Daardoor heb ik een enorme voorliefde voor de Italiaanse keuken. Als ik mijn favoriete Italiaan in België moet opnoemen is dat La Botte in Genk. Peppe brengt de Italiaanse keuken naar een hoger niveau. Hij combineert authentieke smaken met Belgische seizoensproducten en heeft zijn eigen vernieuwende stijl. En hoewel dit echt een gastronomisch restaurant is, blijft het echt heel toegankelijk en voel je de Italiaanse warmte en gastvrijheid meteen bij het binnenkomen.”
Tabledho - Gitschotellei 188, Antwerpen
“Ik leerde San-Ho jaren geleden kennen op een markt in een buurthal. Hij had er samen met zijn vrouw Sandra een zelfgebouwen wagentje van waaruit hij de lekkerste Koreaanse gerechten toverde. Ik stond naast hem met een macaronkraampje maar heb al mijn winst toen aan zijn kraam uitgegeven! Intussen groeide zijn wagentje uit tot een foodtruck én een restaurant. San-Ho serveert de Koreaanse keuken met passie. Bijzonder maar fantastisch lekker!”
Avocado van de duivel
Sticks ’n Bowls - Oude Vaartplaats 35, Antwerpen
“Nieuw in Antwerpen: Sticks ’n Bowls. En zoals de naam het zegt: lekkers uit een kommetje, om met stokjes te eten. Ze begonnen als pokérestaurant in Leuven, maar het is meer dan dat geworden, met bereidingen zoals pulled pork en juicy pineapple glazed ribs. Het interieur is ook echt super mooi! Zeker een bezoekje waard!”
Pici- Dageraadplaats 13, Antwerpen
“Pici is een pastarestaurant op de gezellige Dageraadplaats in Antwerpen. Ze serveren er verse home made pasta the Italian way. Dus niet te veel poespas, maar authentieke, pure smaken en pasta die perfect al dente is. Hun signature dish ‘pici cacio e pepe’, is zo eenvoudig maar zo geweldig lekker!”
As Cooked By Ginger
Fabrique en Ville - Waterloolaan 44, Brussel
“Hier kan je zalig brunchen op zaterdag en zondag. Urenlang tafelen, van zoet naar hartig en weer terug naar zoet. Je kan gezellig lang blijven zitten en het eten is à volonté. Een hippe, gezellige zaak in hartje Brussel.”
Reacties