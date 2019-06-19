Films kijken op het dak van de Moulin Rouge en andere must do’s in Parijs deze zomer Margo Verhasselt

17u11 0 Vrije tijd ‘We’ll always have Paris’, werd ooit romantisch uitgesproken in de film Casablanca. En ook deze zomer slaat die bekende quote nog steeds de nagel op de kop. Binnenkort een uitje naar de lichtstad geboekt? Dan verdienen deze 3 uitstapjes een plaats in de planning.

1. Films kijken op het dak van de Moulin Rouge

Vanaf 10 juli kan je in de Bar à Bulles bovenop de Moulin Rouge plaatsnemen in een heuse buitenbioscoop. Wat mag je verwachten? Een mix van internationale maar ook Franse films. De organisatoren kozen ervoor om daarnaast ook af te wisselen tussen echte kaskrakers en minder bekende producties. Voor ieder wat wils dus!

11 juli tot en met 11 september. Meer info vind je hier.

2. Kuieren aan Paris Plage

Iedere zomer worden de Parijse rivieroevers omgetoverd tot een heus strand. Denk: kleurrijke parasols, ligstoelen, palmbomen ... Alles wat je nodig hebt om te relaxen en dat op 2 locaties in de stad van de liefde: parc Rives-de-Seine en aan de Bassin de La Villette.

Er worden activiteiten voorzien voor jong en oud: kinderen kunnen zich uitleven in het water aan de Bassin de La Villette en daarnaast ook aanschuiven bij bordspelletjes etc.

Van 6 juli tot 1 september. Meer info vind je hier.

3. Lollapalooza

Het Amerikaanse festival Lollapalooza werd in 1991 door Perry Farrell, lead zanger van de rock band Jane’s Addiction, in het leven geroepen en is ondertussen een enorm succes. Na enkele tournee’s door Noord Amerika strijkt het nu ook op 20 en 21 juli neer in Frankrijk. Wie mag je verwachten? Artiesten zoals The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots, Martin Garrix, Orelsan...

Op 20 en 21 juli, een dag ticket kost 79 euro. Meer info vind je hier.