Feminist wint award voor stoel tegen ‘manspreading’, de wijdbeens zittende man Liesbeth De Corte

20 juli 2019

15u55 2 Vrije tijd Elke vrouw herkent het wel: je vindt een zitje op de tram, trein of bus, maar een machomannetje naast je besluit om zich wijdbeens neer te zetten. Niet bepaald hoffelijk. Om dat gedrag aan te kaarten, heeft de Britse Laila Laurel 2 speciale stoelen ontworpen. Ze kreeg er zelfs een award voor.

Laila Laurel is een 3D-designer die net afgestudeerd is aan de University of Brighton. Als onderdeel van haar afstudeerproject maakte ze twee stoelen. Eentje voor mannen, die met hun knieën dicht tegen elkaar moeten zitten. De andere stoel moet vrouwen aanmoedigen zich breder te maken en zelfverzekerd hun territorium terug te nemen.

Best origineel, als je het ons vraagt, en wij zijn duidelijk niet de enigen met die mening. De 23-jarige ontwerpster kreeg immers de New Designers Belmond Award voor opkomend talent. Bij die award hoort ook een geldprijs van £ 1.000 (omgerekend ongeveer € 1.115) én de kans om een product te ontwerpen voor Belmond, een hotelgroep met vestigingen over de hele wereld.

“De stoelen van Laurel zijn een gedurfd ontwerp. Ze zijn niet alleen mooi, maar willen mensen ook informeren en gedragingen en maatschappelijke problemen onderzoeken”, zo reageerde de jury van Belmond achteraf.

De tekst gaat verder onder de foto.

Gemengde reacties

Toch kan niet iedereen het ontwerp van Laurel smaken. Aan de BBC vertelt de Britse vrouw dat ze al veel expliciete berichten van mannen gekregen heeft. “Ze lijken allemaal te denken dat ik alle mannen haat, maar daarover gaat het helemaal niet. Dat is best teleurstellend, maar als je sociale problemen wilt aankaarten, heeft dat vaak een polariserend effect."

Verder zegt de jonge feministe nog dat ze zichzelf niet al te serieus neemt. “Ik wil dat mijn werk provocerend is, en tegelijk boeiend en grappig. Humor is volgens mij een belangrijke tool om een gesprek op gang te brengen over maatschappelijke kwesties.”