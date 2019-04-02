Fake it till you make it: zo makkelijk is het om een rijkdom te faken op Instagram Valérie Wauters

02 april 2019

10u59

Het is soms heerlijk wegdromen bij Instagrammers met een luxueuze levensstijl. En geef maar toe: ook jij voelde vast het groene monster al eens de kop opsteken bij het zien van al het moois dat sommige influencers zich blijkbaar kunnen veroorloven. Maar soms is de werkelijkheid helemaal anders dan wat je te zien krijgt.

Dat bewees vlogger en Instagrammer Byron Denton. Hij nam zijn volgers een week lang in de maling, door een reeks overdreven luxueuze foto’s te posten. Op de kiekjes was Byron te zien terwijl hij shopte bij Louis Vuitton en op reis ging met een privéjet. In werkelijkheid kocht Byron helemaal niets in de designerwinkel en kwam hij voor de foto in de privéjet zelfs z’n luie zetel niet uit.

Het experiment legde Byron trouwens geen windeieren. Tegen het einde van zijn experiment zag hij zijn volgersaantal op Instagram met enkele duizenden groeien. “Nadat ik op Youtube mijn aanbevelingsbox zag vollopen met filmpjes van vloggers die hun reizen faketen, vond ik het een goed idee om iets gelijkaardigs te doen”, aldus Byron. “Voor de foto voor Louis Vuitton maakte ik gewoon een foto voor de winkel en photoshopte ik er vervolgens de zakken bij waarmee Jayden Smith ooit gespot werd. Het meest schaamde ik me toen ik de foto in de privéjet postte. Mijn échte volgers weten immers dat ik me dat helemaal niet kan veroorloven. Toch leverde die foto me heel veel nieuwe volgers op.”

Wil je zien hoe Byron alles in scène zette? Dan kan je hieronder zijn vlog bekijken.