Elegant poseren op Instagram? Neem je hoed vast Margo Verhasselt

03 juli 2019

14u42

Bron: Metro, The Sun 0 Vrije tijd Een nieuwe week, een nieuwe Instagrampose die de wereld verovert. Beeld je dit even in: je bent op vakantie, op de achtergrond straalt aan een hemelsblauwe lucht een zonnetje. Iemand stelt voor om een foto van jou te maken. Hoe poseer je? Je kan gaan voor de Een nieuwe week, een nieuwe Instagrampose die de wereld verovert. Beeld je dit even in: je bent op vakantie, op de achtergrond straalt aan een hemelsblauwe lucht een zonnetje. Iemand stelt voor om een foto van jou te maken. Hoe poseer je? Je kan gaan voor de Flamingo of de babygiraf . Al kan het ook simpeler, deze nieuwe pose is hip op Instagram en je hebt er alleen een hoedje voor nodig.

Het enige wat je moet doen? Even je hoed vastnemen, meer niet. Sterren zoals Nicole Scherzinger, Vanessa Hudgens en Emily Ratajkowski toonden al dat dit simpele trucje voor een heel elegante pose zorgt. De pose is perfect voor kiekjes in bikini op vakantie. Terwijl je je hoofd beschermt voor de zonnestralen zie je er ook nog eens geweldig uit, zo blijkt.

De pose zorgt er niet alleen voor dat je kiekjes spontaan ogen, je zou er ook wat slanker door lijken. Je verlengt je hals en verbetert je postuur dankzij je uitgestrekte arm.

Nog wat inspiratie nodig? Geef je ogen de kost: