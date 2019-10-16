Eerlijke fotoshoot toont de ruwe realiteit van een leven met kanker

Nele Annemans

16 oktober 2019

15u59

16 mannen en vrouwen bij wie kanker is vastgesteld, tonen in een verbluffende fotoshoot een eerlijke en ongefilterde kijk op de ziekte. Het project 'Defiance' van fotografe Ami Barwell wil immers de ruwe realiteit van kanker weergeven. Op de foto's is te zien hoe patiënten hun littekens en de veranderingen van hun lichaam, groot of klein, omarmd hebben als blijk van hun strijd tegen de slepende ziekte.

Het nieuwe project van Ami Barwell is een vervolg op haar ‘Mastectomy’-reeks uit 2017. Daarin toonde ze een aantal vrouwen die een of twee borsten hadden moeten laten amputeren als gevolg van kanker. De inspiratie voor de reeks haalde ze bij haar moeder die twee keer geconfronteerd werd met borstkanker. “Ik wilde mensen zoveel mogelijk bewust maken van borstkanker door een reeks eerlijke portretten van vrouwen te maken waarin ze hun littekens laten zien.”

“Ik kreeg zoveel lovende reacties van vrouwen van over heel de wereld waarin ze uitlegden hoe mijn foto’s hen geïnspireerd hadden en kracht hadden gegeven”, gaat ze verder. “Voor veel vrouwen waren dat de eerste foto’s waarop ze zagen dat vrouwen er nog altijd mooi, sexy en sterk kunnen uitzien na een borstamputatie. Daardoor wist ik dat een vervolg moest breien aan mijn reeks.”

Het resultaat is ‘Defiance’, een project waarbij ze 16 vrouwen en mannen voor haar lens zette die de diagnose kanker kregen. “Voor mij is deze reeks een daad van rebellie”, vertelt Barwell. “Kanker is niet mooi, hij kan donker, pijnlijk en destructief zijn. Maar we houden ons niet aan de regels van kanker. Deze mensen zijn sterk, mooi en vooral uitdagend.”

Hier vind je alvast enkele beelden van haar nieuwe reeks.