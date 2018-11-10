Dit zijn de beste hotels ter wereld voor elk type reiziger
Elk jaar worden er in het Verenigd Koninkrijk prijzen uitgereikt voor de beste boetiekhotels ter wereld. Deze keer waren er meer dan 300 hotels uit 80 landen genomineerd en op basis van zes factoren werden de winnaars geselecteerd: het eten, het interieur, de locatie, de activiteiten, vriendelijk personeel en simpelweg hoe goed jij je voelt tijdens het verblijf.
Het Awarta Nusa Dua Luxury Villas & Spa in Bali kwam als algemene winnaar uit de bus, maar daarnaast werd er ook rekening gehouden met de soort vakantieganger. Want terwijl de ene dag in dag uit aan een strand kan liggen, vind iemand anders het veel leuker om een stad te ontdekken.
Welke type reiziger ben jij?
De strandganger
De prijs voor beste strandhotel ging naar Reethi Faru Resort, in de Malediven. Zon, zee, strand en af en toe een snorkelavontuur: wat heb je nog meer nodig?
De citytripper
Liefhebbers van een citytrip kunnen een tripje dichterbij huis boeken, want het Corpo Santo Lisbon Historical Hotel in Lissabon, Portugal ging aan de haal met de prijs voor beste stadshotel.
De lekkerbek
Awarta Nusa Dua Resort & Villas in Bali, Indonesië, is niet alleen gekroond tot beste boetiek, maar is blijkbaar ook de beste culinaire verblijfplaats. Twee vliegen in één klap!
De interieurliefhebber
Terwijl sommige reizigers veel belang hechten aan het eten of het warme weer op de bestemming, zijn anderen vooral benieuwd naar de architectuur van een land of stad. Behoor jij tot die laatste groep? Dan is Hotel TwentySeven in Amsterdam, Nederland - dat werd uitgeroepen tot beste designhotel - helemaal jouw dada.
De pasgetrouwde koppels
Ben je verloofd en nog op zoek naar een bestemming voor je huwelijksreis? Eén adres: Drake Bay Getaway Resort in Costa Rica. Dit resort is bewust gebouwd voor pasgetrouwde koppels die nog op een roze wolk zweven. Je kan je verwachten aan luxueuze kamers, maaltijden die je ongetwijfeld een indigestie opleveren en een reeks romantische activiteiten en uitstapjes.
De tortelduifjes
Om in de idyllische, zeemzoeterige sfeer te blijven: Akademie Street uit Zuid-Afrika is benoemd tot meest romantische hotel.
De groentjes
Voor wie duurzaamheid hoog in het vaandel draagt: het Clayoquot Wilderness Resort in Tofino, Canada, is een bestemming die je op het lijf geschreven is. Ook voor de ultieme glamping-ervaring ben je hier aan het juiste adres.
De levensgenieters
Ontspannen, wellness, sauna en in de watten gelegd worden: dat zijn jouw peilers voor een ideale vakantie. Én die van het Green SPA Resort Stanglwirt in Oostenrijk.
De natuurliefhebbers
Sommige mensen vinden het fantastisch om even te ontsnappen uit de alledaagse mallemolen door te verblijven in een hotel in de middle of nowhere. Jij ook? Dan kan je terecht bij de Hanging Gardens of Bali in Indonesië, dat de prijs kreeg voor boetiek met de mooiste uitzichten.
De familiereizigers
Blue River Resort and Hot Springs in Costa Rica kreeg de award voor beste familiehotel. Ideaal voor dat tripje met het hele gezin.
