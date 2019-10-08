Dit zijn de beste bars ter wereld LDC

08 oktober 2019

13u34 0 Vrije tijd Zin in een spectaculair avondje uit? Dan ga je het best naar New York, zo blijkt. De bar Dante - die zich bevindt in de Big Apple - is immers uitgeroepen tot de beste ter wereld.

Voor het elfde jaar op rij heeft de organisatie William Reed Business Media zich verdiept in de uitgaanswereld. Meer dan 500 experts beoordeelden hun favoriete bars en stelden een rangschikking op. Het resultaat is een lijst met 50 bars uit 26 steden en 21 landen.

Dante kwam als winnaar uit de bus. Dit café is meer dan honderd jaar oud en staat bekend om z’n Negroni’s. Naast een resem cocktail kan je er ook terecht voor aperitiefhapjes en Italiaanse gerechten.

Benieuwd naar de andere 50 bars? We sommen ze even voor je op:

1. Dante – New York, VS

2. Connaught Bar – Londen, VK

3. Florería Atlántico – Buenos Aires, Argentinië

4. The NoMad – New York, VA

5. American Bar – Londen, VK

6. The Clumsies – Athena, Griekenland

7. Attaboy – New York, VS

8. Atlas – Singapore, Singapore

9. The Old Man – Hongkong, China

10. Licorería Limantour – Mexico City, Mexico

11. Manhattan – Singapore, Singapore

12. Native – Singapore, Singapore

13. Carnaval – Lima, Peru

14. Katana Kitten – New York, VA

15. Guilhotina – São Paulo, Brazilië

16. Three Sheets – Londen, VK

17. Himkok – Oslo, Norwegen

18. High Five – Tokio, Japan

19. Salmón Gurü – Madrid, Spanje

20. Paradiso – Barcelona, Spanje

21. Indulge Experimental Bistro – Taipei, Taiwan

22. The Dead Rabbit – New York, VS

23. Coupette – Londen, VK

24. The SG Club – Tokyo, Japan

25. Dr Stravinsky – Barcelona, Spanje

26. Employees Only – New York, VS

27. El Copitas – Sint-Petersburg, Rusland

28. Scout – Lonen, VK

29. Jigger & Pony – Singapore, Singapore

30. Operation Dagger – Singapore, Singapore

31. Baba Au Rum, Athena, Griekenland

32. La Factoría – Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

33. Presidente – Buenos Aires, Argentinië

34. Schumann’s – München, Duitsland

35. Speak Low – Shanghai, China

36. Little Red Door – Parijs, Frankrijk

37. Linje Tio – Stockholm, Sweden

38. The Old Man – Singapore, Singapore

39. Lyaness – Londen, VK

40. Happiness Forgets – Londen, VK

41. Swift – Londen, VK

42. Trick Dog – San Francisco, VS

43. Maybe Sammy – Sydney, Australiië

44. 1930 – Milaan, Italië

45. Sober Company – Shanghai, China

46. Electric Bing Sutt – Beirut, Libanon

47. Kwãnt – Londen, VK

48. Artesian – Londen, VK

49. Coa – Hongkong, China

50. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy – Rome, Italië