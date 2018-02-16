Dit waren de populairste Airbnb's op Instagram in 2017
1. Tye Haus, Washington, € 140 per nacht
2. The Little Owl Cabin, Washington, € 139 per nacht
Welcome winter from a lovingly renovated Packwood cabin packed with, well, wood. Tend the fire, lounge in the book-filled nook with a mug of cocoa, or brave the few steps between the back door and the soaking tub that overlooks your backyard—aka Gifford Pinchot National Forest. ⠀ Photo: @livewanderfly
3. Lake house, Minnesota, € 309 per nacht
It’d be nice to linger here all morning, but your buddy has already spotted the stairs to the beach. This cabin on Lake Superior has just about everything either of you could want: a secret nook, a lakeside firepit, and the constant sound of little waves breaking on the pebbly shore. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @s.k.coffee
4. Appartement in Tulum, Mexico, € 64 per nacht
As if being surrounded by Mayan ruins and Mexico’s most standout beaches wasn’t enough, welcome to your ultra-chic private sanctuary in downtown Tulum. Because after a day of swimming in cenotes––natural swimming holes––or sprawling out oceanside, you’ll need some quiet time in your tranquil backyard to recharge for another day of unparalleled fun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo:@heywanderer
5. Boomhut in het bos, Georgia, € 309 per nacht
6. Huis bij het Vondelpark, Amsterdam, € 229 per nacht
Whether you’re spending a few days or a few weeks in Amsterdam, find a nook that offers that home-sweet-home feeling. You and your travel companions will need it, especially when you’re out and about at local landmarks like the Stedelijk Museum and Dam Square. Need a breather from all the urban exploration? Simply retreat back to this Vondelpark apartment with its private backyard for some R&R and a cold glass of Grolsch. ⠀ Photo: @rach.dacosta
7. Boomhut in het bos, Georgia, € 309 per nacht
This unique three-room tree house is a children's storybook fantasy come true. The best part is, this magical escape is conveniently located within city limits. Wake up to the sounds of bullfrogs and crickets. Spend your day relaxing by the creek or exploring downtown Atlanta. When dinner time calls, eat pizza under the stars. Just tell the delivery person to follow the fairy lights. ⠀ Photo: @justindemutiis_nature
8. Appartement in Parijs, € 111 per nacht
A bright and charming fully furnished apartment with views of the Sacré-Cœur? That’s a “oui” all the way. This Parisian gem, located between Gare du Nord and Montmartre, is easily accessible to all photo-worthy landmarks (and boulangeries)––the perfect starting point for a day of sightseeing. ⠀ Photo: @yiyinzhang
9. Cliff House, New South Wales, Australië, € 262 per nacht
The giant windows of this cliffside flat overlook not just the sea but also, according to one recent guest, “whales, dolphins, and black cockatoos.” Hike to Mollymook beach for a surf lesson or, if you’re more of a “shallow” type, take a dip in the safe tidal pool called the Bogey Hole. ⠀ Photo: @karen__png
10. Penthouse in Kaapstad, Zuid-Afrika, € 141 per nacht
If you like the view from your bedroom, wait ‘til you climb to the rooftop deck. This penthouse on the slopes of Table Mountain makes you feel like you’re high above it all, even though you’re only a short walk from the city center—and an even shorter one from blueberry flapjacks at the Sidewalk Cafe. ⠀ Photo: @vikisfashionmoments
