Dit opmerkelijke vetplantje is de hype van het moment Valérie Wauters

13 juli 2019

15u48

Bron: Hello Giggles 0 Vrije tijd Een prachtig boeket rozen mag dan wel een romantisch cadeau zijn, erg lang blijven de bloemen jammer genoeg niet mooi. Dat is wel wat anders met vetplantjes. En laat ons nu net het hipste exemplaar van het moment ontdekt hebben.

Het internet staat in vuur en vlam, en dat over een vetplantje. De Greenovia Dodrantalis (ook bekend onder de naam bergroos) is in zijn originele blauwgroene kleur al een tijdje een vaste waarde op Pinterest, maar nu dook er ook een roze variant van het plantje op. Greenovia’s hebben blaadjes die dicht bij elkaar zijn en net zoals rozenblaadjes in laagjes gerangschikt staan. De plant komt oorspronkelijk van de Canarische eilanden, geeft de voorkeur aan zonnige temperaturen en heeft niet veel water nodig.

Makkelijk is het niet om Greenovia’s in de plantenwinkel te vinden, zeker niet wanneer je op zoek bent naar de roze variant. Daarom is hoogstwaarschijnlijk de beste en makkelijkste optie om de zaadjes of stekjes van de plant te kopen, en hem zelf groot te brengen. Je vindt ze onder anderen op Etsy.