Dit is het meest Instagramwaardige café ter wereld Margo Verhasselt

21 augustus 2019

09u38

Bron: The Independent 0 Vrije tijd Nood aan wat kleur op je Instagram? Dan kan het baten om een bezoekje te brengen aan Speedos café in Australië. Waarom juist die bar? Wel, laat dat cafeetje naast de bekende Bondi Beach in Sydney nu juist verkozen zijn tot de meest Instagramwaardige bar ter wereld.

Van Istanbul tot Milaan, reismagazine Big Seven Travel maakte een lijst op met de 50 beste cafés ter wereld om je Instagram op te fleuren en besloot dat Speedos café uit Australië veruit het beste scoorde. Het is een opvallende keuze, want de bar is niet super bekend en geen trekpleister voor Instagrammers of beroemdheden, maar het café heeft de prijs te danken aan hun kleurrijke drankjes en smoothiebowls.

“Bondi is een van de meest iconische stranden ter wereld, dus een geweldige plaats zoals Speedos op wandelafstand hebben, is echt geweldig”, schrijft de Big Seven Travel. “Speedos serveert prachtige dingen, alle kleuren van de regenboog komen aan bod.”

Dit is de top 10 “Instagramwaardige” cafés:

1. Speedos – Sydney, Australië

2. EL&N – Londen, Engeland

3. Alfred Coffee – Los Angeles, VS

4. Note Coffee – Hanoi, Vietnam

5. Mad Pops – Bali, Indonesië

6. Pietro Nolita – New York, VS

7. Tania’s Teahouse – Dubai, VAE

8. FIKA – Toronto, Canada

9. Kafe Utu – Singapore, Singapore

10. Blue whale cafe – Bangkok, Thailand