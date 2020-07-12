Dit is het allermooiste stadje van heel Frankrijk (volgens de Fransen zelf) Nele Annemans

14u24 7 Vrije tijd Reizen naar Frankrijk kan je momenteel nog zonder twee weken in quarantaine te moeten zitten bij je terugkomst. Reden te meer om onze zuiderburen een bezoekje te brengen deze zomer. Nog geen idee waarnaartoe? Zet dan zeker Hunspach op je to-dolist. Dat stadje werd namelijk zonet als mooiste stadje van het land verkozen.

Hunspach spande de kroon op de jaarlijkse tv-enquête Le Village Préféré des Français (het favoriete dorp van Frankrijk). Het prachtige dorp staat vol zwart-witte vakwerkhuizen (vakwerk is een bouwwijze die bestaat uit een houten balkstructuur met een invulling van tussenliggende vlakken) en met bloemen versierde ramen en balkons.

Het stadje ligt nabij de Duitse grens in de Elzas en heeft amper 650 inwoners, maar toeristen zijn er meer dan welkom. “We hebben alles in huis om toeristen onder de beste omstandigheden te ontvangen”, aldus burgemeester van Hunspach Sylvie Heiby. “De Elzas was erg getroffen door het coronavirus, ook zijn imago. We zijn dus erg blij dat we als mooiste stadje zijn uitgekozen en binnenkort weer meer toeristen kunnen verwelkomen.”

De tweede plek was voor Les Anses-d’Arlet, een dorp op het Caribische eiland Martinique, wat onder het Frans grondgebied valt. Daarna volgde Ménerbes, in de Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, op de derde plaats.

Hieronder vind je de volledige top 10.



