Deze vrouw maakte een Instagrampagina om aan te kondigen dat ze niét verloofd is

28 oktober 2019

11u10

Bron: huffingtonpost 0 Vrije tijd De New Yorkse Mary McCarthy heeft het maken van een verlovingsring-foto volledig onder de knie: haar hand is perfect in beeld, haar manicure is verzorgd en je kan bijna altijd een mooie achtergrond spotten. Het enige probleem? Ze is niet verloofd.

De naam van haar Instagrampagina geeft het eigenlijk al weg: @notengaged. Ben je tussen de 20 en 30 jaar oud? Dan had je ze misschien wel al eens gespot: talloze foto’s van verlovingsringen op Instagram en Facebook. En juist daarmee spot McCarthy op haar pagina. De actrice/auteur deelt haar ‘ongehuwde’ avonturen op een ludieke manier, ze neemt een foto van haar hand zonder verlovingsring wanneer ze op reis is, of wanneer ze een luie avond voor de zetel plant.

McCarthy kwam op het idee nadat ze thuiskwam van een verlovingsfeestje. “Ik haalde taco’s onderweg en stuurde een foto van de snack naar mijn vrienden met het mopje ‘wanneer je niet verloofd bent, maar wél taco’s hebt’ en zo ging de bal aan het rollen”, vertelt ze aan HuffPost. “De Instagrampagina begon als een grapje tussen vrienden, maar het werd groter.” En dat is wel duidelijk, want het account schaarde ondertussen zo'n 127.000 volgers op.