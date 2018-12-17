Deze Vlaamse kerstkatten overspoelen Instagram Liesbeth De Corte

17 december 2018

15u47 0 Vrije tijd Katten en Kerstmis zijn doorgaans geen geslaagde combinatie. Niet alleen worden de viervoeters zenuwachtig van al het volk dat tijdens feestjes over de vloer komt, ook vallen ze gegarandeerd jouw zorgvuldig gedecoreerde kerstboom aan. Dat er uitzonderingen bestaan, bewijzen enkele grappige foto’s op Instagram.

Wie regelmatig door z’n Instagramfeed scrollt, heeft vast en zeker al een foto van een kat in hogere kerstsferen zien passeren. De ene al gewilliger dan de andere. Fervente kerstfanaten doen immers niets liever dan hun stekje te decoreren met lichtjes, kransen en een wonderschone dennenboom, en vaak moet ook hun favoriete huisdier eraan geloven.

Toch is er nog een extra reden voor de overload aan kerstkatten op Instagram. Elke Van Huffel en Laura Janssens, schrijfster en illustrator van het ‘Crazy Cat Lady’-boek, hebben hun volgers opgeroepen om foto’s te delen van poezen en katers in een kerstige sfeer, mét de hashtag #kerstkat en #crazycatladyboek. Achteraf kiest het duo vijf winnaars uit die een boek winnen, en de allerbeste foto gaat aan de haal met een gepersonaliseerde cartoon van zijn of haar kat.

Dat levert in ieder geval wel leuke plaatjes op. Heb jij ook zin om Minoes of Simba in een kostuum te hullen? Dan denk je beter eerst twee keer na. Want volgens kattentherapeut Ellen Meysmans is het géén goed idee om je viervoeter te verkleden. “Katten hebben immers een ontzettend gevoelige vacht. Als je hen een pakje aandoet, bezorgt ze dat een raar gevoel. De kans is dan ook heel groot dat ze het niet gaan accepteren, tenzij ze als kitten veel vastgepakt en geaaid zijn. Dan kan het zijn dat ze er geen probleem van maken.”

Nog wat inspiratie nodig? Wij selecteerden alvast onze favoriete foto’s.