Deze tool maakt het mogelijk om je eigen foto om te toveren tot een bekend kunstwerk Margo Verhasselt

20 mei 2020

18u11 0 Vrije tijd Altijd al willen weten hoe het zou zijn om deel uit te maken van een kunstwerk? Dat kan. Google Arts & Culture ontwierp een tool waarmee je jezelf in een schilderij van Frida Kahlo, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Yayoi Kusama of Leonardo da Vinci kan toveren.

Google Arts & Culture werkte samen met heel wat culturele instellingen van over de hele wereld en kreeg zo toestemming om bekende kunstwerken als ‘The Scream’ van Munch, Kahlo’s ‘Untitled (Self Portrait With Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird), en Kusama’s ‘The Heart of the Universe’ te bewerken.

Ze creëerden een algoritmisch model dat de naam ‘Art Transfer’ krijgt, daarmee kan je foto in het kunstwerk verwerkt worden. “Veel experimenten van Google Arts & Culture tonen aan wat er kan gebeuren wanneer je kunst met technologie combineert”, bericht Google. “Artificiële intelligentie kan een krachtige tool zijn, en dat niet alleen in de handen van een kunstenaar, maar ook voor mensen die kunst op een nieuwe manier willen ontdekken.”

De tekst gaat verder onder de foto.

In 2018 gingen de ‘Art Selfies’ van Google al viraal. Toen werden de kiekjes van mensen nog vergeleken met kunst. Al kwam er later kritiek op de tool dat hij mensen met een gekleurde huid vergeleek met ‘blanke’ kunstwerken.

‘Art Feature’ maakt het nu mogelijk om je volledige foto om te vormen tot kunstwerk, of een deel te selecteren.