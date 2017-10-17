Deze reiziger ziet de hele wereld in het gezelschap van ... zijn kat
Vind je niet meteen een reisgezel die met jou de hele wereld wil zien? Dan kan je altijd overwegen om je viervoeter mee in de koffer te stoppen. Tweeënhalf jaar geleden gaf Australiër Rich zijn ontslag om de wijde wereld in te trekken. Samen met zijn kat Willow legde hij intussen al meer dan 50.000 kilometer rondom Australië af met een camper.
"Ik heb mijn huis en al mijn bezittingen verkocht en gaf mijn ontslag, zodat ik de reis van mijn leven kon maken," vertelt hij aan Bored Panda. "Maar er was één ding waar ik geen afscheid van kon nemen, mijn kat. Dus was de beslissing snel gemaakt om haar mee te nemen. Ze is de beste reisgenoot ter wereld." Je kan de avonturen van Rich en Willow volgen op de website Van Cat Meow, op Instagram of Facebook.
~ Adventure doesn't have to be about climbing mountains or crossing deserts. Sometimes it's about opening the doors and watching the world go by. To be somewhere you've never been before - even if it means staying in bed! And sharing it with a good friend makes it just that bit sweeter.
What happens when your adventure cat has been road tripping all day and sees a hill to climb? Link in bio 👉 @vancatmeow or go to www.vancatmeow.com/split-rock
Hitchhiking ain't easy when you have no opposable thumbs 👍😺
~ That time we travelled along the 90 Mile Straight on our way into South Australia. The sides of the road were littered with car wrecks that didn't quite make the journey. After long days driving we camped at some beautiful places over the Great Australian Bight.
~ The house is a mess but the backyard is looking good. If it's all too much, it might be time to step outside. When we arrive at camp Willow is quick to get out and have an explore. She will survey her new backyard for 10 minutes or so then it's time for another nap. When I put the lounges out she is always quick to grab the good one, and I always make sure I have the camera ready to go!
