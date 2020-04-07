Deze prachtige stoepchallenge moedigt mensen aan om thuis te blijven

Nele Annemans

07 april 2020

14u04

Bron: Metro UK 0 Vrije tijd Wekenlang in je kot blijven, het is op z’n zachtst gezegd geen makkelijke opdracht. Dus zoeken we met z’n allen naar manieren om ons dezer dagen al dan niet creatief bezig te houden. Deze nieuwe challenge daagt je alvast op een leuke manier uit om thuis te blijven.

De #StayHome-fotochallenge, die in het leven geroepen werd door Instagramexperte en auteur Sara Tasker, wil mensen uitdagen om op een creatieve en vreugdevolle manier in hun kot te blijven en aanstippen hoe belangrijk het is voor iedereen om dat te doen.

“De fotochallenge begon als een manier om mensen creatief en in contact te houden met elkaar”, vertelt Tasker aan Metro UK. “Ik heb creativiteit en fotografie altijd gezien als krachtige hulpmiddelen om om te gaan met angst, al was het maar als een manier om mijn geest af te leiden en deze een tijdje iets anders te geven om over na te denken. Sociale media als Instagram helpen me bovendien altijd om me meer verbonden en minder alleen te voelen.”

Tasker is ook niet aan haar proefstuk toe. Zo deelt ze elke week een andere uitdaging rond het thema thuisblijven. Eerder vroeg ze al om een foto te delen van je werktafel, inclusief bloemetje(s) en een kopje koffie of thee. Deze week spoorde ze mensen dan weer aan om een soort van regenboog te maken op de dorpel van of op de stoep voor hun huis.

“Voor de challenges heb ik gekozen voor de naam #15MinuteMagic. Het idee is immers dat iedereen de challenges kan uitvoeren in slechts 15 minuten, omdat velen het nog druk hebben met hun kinderen fulltime bezig te houden of van thuis aan het werk zijn.”

En wat is ze blij dat mensen zo massaal deelnemen aan de challenge. “Ik vind het geweldig om te zien hoe iedereen met hetzelfde uitgangspunt kan beginnen en toch iets volledig unieks kan maken. Als iedereen online dezelfde, maar toch stuk voor stuk andere foto’s ziet, voelt de wereld een stukje kleiner waardoor we ons minder geïsoleerd voelen.”