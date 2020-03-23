Deze 5 Amerikaanse nationale parken kan je virtueel bezoeken Margo Verhasselt

23 maart 2020

23 maart 2020

13u51 1 Vrije tijd We moeten allemaal even ons best doen en zoveel mogelijk binnen blijven. Zowat alle mogelijke activiteiten werden geschrapt en het is dus wat zoeken naar nieuwe manieren om onze tijd in te vullen. Inspiratie nodig? Google Arts & Culture slaat de handen ineen met enkele Amerikaanse nationale parken om virtuele tours te organiseren.

Vorige week vertelden we al dat enkele musea virtueel de deuren open. Maar er zijn ook een paar manieren waarop je de schoonheid van de natuur kan ontdekken. Uiteraard kan je er gewoon nog zelf op uit trekken: een wandeling maken mag nog steeds bij jou in de buurt en bewegen blijft belangrijk. Ook in coronatijden. Maar Google Arts & Culture steekt je ook een digitaal hart onder de riem. Je kan virtueel langsgaan in vijf Amerikaanse nationale parken: de Kenai Fjords in Alaska; Hawai’i Vulkanen in Hawaï; Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico; Bryce Canyon in Utah en Dry Tortugas in Florida.

1. Kenai Fjords in Alaska

Van gletsjers tot fjorden: Alaska heeft het allemaal. Kenai Fjords telt meer dan 40 gletsjers en de tour start bij de Exit Gletsjer, één van de enige bereikbare gletsjers in het park.

2. Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park in Hawaï

Eén van Hawaï’s meest populaire nationale parken is nu beschikbaar online. Deze virtuele tour laat je onder andere de Nahuku Lava Tube ontdekken: een grot gevormd door lava. Daarnaast kan je prachtige stranden en kliffen bewonderen én je kan ‘vliegen' over een actieve vulkaan.

3. Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico

Middenin de Chihuahuanwoestijn in Zuid New Mexico ligt dit populair nationaal park met meer dan 100 grotten. Wat kan je verwachten? Machtige rotsformaties en je kan zelfs een kijkje nemen bij de duizenden vleermuizen die er ondersteboven hangen te slapen.

4. Bryce Canyon in Utah

De prachtige rode en oranje aardpiramide’s van dit bekende woestijnlandschap kan je nu ook van achter je computer bewonderen. De tour laat je daarnaast ook genieten van fantastische sterrennachten.

5. Dry Tortugas in Florida

Dit underrated park bevindt zich niet al te ver van de populaire Key West in Florida. Dankzij de tour moet je geen boot meer nemen om dit prachtig stukje natuur te bewonderen. Je kan koralen bezichtigen én zelfs een schipbreuk uit 1907 ontdekken.