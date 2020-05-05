Designers ontwerpen gratis achtergronden voor videocalls Margo Verhasselt

05 mei 2020

16u34 0 Vrije tijd Ons o zo geliefde aperitief maakte plaats voor het e-peritief, langsgaan bij oma en opa gebeurt tegenwoordig virtueel en meetings? Die werden vervangen door videocalls. Om dat laatste wat op te leuken kan je nu ook een vleugje design aan je gesprek toevoegen. Het digitaal initiatief Got Your Back bracht ‘s werelds eerste gecureerde Zoom-achtergronden uit, gemaakt door internationale creatievelingen. Meer tips vind je in onze Ons o zo geliefde aperitief maakte plaats voor het e-peritief, langsgaan bij oma en opa gebeurt tegenwoordig virtueel en meetings? Die werden vervangen door videocalls. Om dat laatste wat op te leuken kan je nu ook een vleugje design aan je gesprek toevoegen. Het digitaal initiatief Got Your Back bracht ‘s werelds eerste gecureerde Zoom-achtergronden uit, gemaakt door internationale creatievelingen. Meer tips vind je in onze Thuisblijfgids

Got Your Back beschrijft zichzelf als ‘een eeuwig groeiende collectie virtuele achtergronden die je kan gebruiken in videocallapps.’ De achtergronden werden gemaakt door designers en artiesten van over de hele wereld waaronder: fotograaf Thomas Brown (VK) en Docubyte, kunstenaars Florentijn Hofman en Merijn Hos, independent agency Hugo & Marie (NYC) en Creative Director Isabelita Virtual (SP).

Het platform wil naast je virtuele communicatie opfleuren, ook oproepen om het Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund te steunen. Op de site wordt in detail uitgelegd hoe je de achtergrond toe kan voegen.

Interesse? Meer info vind je hier.