De vetplant in de vorm van een dolfijn is een hit op sociale media Margo Verhasselt

09 augustus 2019

07u53

Bron: Pure Wow 2 Vrije tijd Een plantje uitkiezen voor thuis is geen gemakkelijke opdracht en weten dat er wel honderden soorten vetplanten bestaan maakt de klus niet simpeler. Als jij iemand bent die zijn planten selecteert op basis van looks, dan is deze beestig leuke plant misschien wel een optie.

Mogen we je voorstellen: de vetplant in de vorm van een dolfijn, ook wel bekend als de ‘senecio perengrinus’. Wat maakt het plantje nu juist zo bijzonder? Het lijkt net alsof allemaal kleine dolfijntjes uit het water springen. En die look doet het bijzonder goed op sociale media.

De vetplant is een kruising tussen de ‘hotdogcactus’ en de ‘parelketting’. De plant behoudt zijn dierlijke vorm naarmate hij groeit en krijgt mooie witte en roze bloemen wanneer hij in bloei staat.

Terwijl vetplantjes normaal niet al te veeleisend zijn en zelfs iemand zonder groene vingers hen in leven kan houden, zijn er wel enkele dingen die je in je achterhoofd moet houden wanneer je dit type aanschaft. Eerst en vooral: de ondergrond moet altijd poreus zijn, de plant heeft veel lucht nodig om in leven te blijven. Daarnaast is het erg belangrijk dat je hem niet te veel water geeft.

Zelf eentje aanschaffen? Dat doe je hier.