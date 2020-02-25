De Pindakaaswinkel opent eerste winkel in België Margo Verhasselt

Fan van pindakaas? Dan hebben we goed nieuws voor jou. De Pindakaaswinkel opent binnenkort een winkel in Antwerpen.

Een winkel die in teken staat van pindakaas: op het eerste gezicht een simpel concept, maar wél echt een schot in de roos. De Pindakaaswinkel heeft in heel wat grote Nederlandse steden vestigingen. Maar nu komen ze dus ook naar ons land. Wat kan je verwachten? Heerlijke pindakaas mét unieke smaken. Denk: karamel zeezout, chilipeper citroengras of stroopwafel kaneel.

De keten deelde het goede nieuws vorige week al op hun Instagram, maar nu laten ze ook weten naar welke Vlaamse stad ze verhuizen. Deze zaterdag, 29 februari, openen ze de deuren van hun eerste Belgische winkel in de Schrijnwerkersstraat 4 in Antwerpen.