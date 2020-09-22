De naam van je lief laten tatoeëren not done? Veel mensen doen het toch. “Ik krijg dagelijks zo’n tortelduif over de vloer”, zegt tattoo-artiest Roxanne Wellens

22 september 2020

16u23 1 Vrije tijd De Amerikaanse actrice Hilary Duff (32) en haar echtgenoot, zanger Matthew Koma (32), zijn bijna een jaar getrouwd en hebben samen twee kindjes. Nu tillen ze hun relatie naar een volgend niveau. Je weet wel, het ‘tattoo op je achterwerk’-niveau: Koma liet immers Hilary’s naam op zijn achterwerk tatoeëren. Komen zulke liefdestatoeages bij ons ook vaak voor? Wij vroegen het aan Jasper De Jonge (29), tattoo-artiest bij het bekende Antwerpse Vinnie stones’ SinSin Tattoo.

Hilary Duff? Eerder Hilary Kinky. Toch sinds manlief haar naam, in haar handschrift, op zijn linkerbil liet vereeuwigen. Matthew Koma postte een foto op Instagram waarin hij pronkt met zijn nieuwe aanwinst. “Veel succes met het winnen van een argument met je vrouw wanneer haar naam op je bil getatoeëerd staat”, leest het onderschrift. Waarop Duff reageert: “Het mooiste kontje uit de buurt. #youstucknowboy.”

(Lees verder onder de foto).

“Wij krijgen dagelijks mensen over de vloer die de naam van hun partner op hun lichaam laten zetten”, zegt tattoo-artiest Jasper De Jonge van Sinsin Tattoo in de Antwerpse Kammenstraat. “Dat is tegenwoordig heel populair. Ongeveer evenveel vrouwen als mannen doen het. De pols is de meest gekozen plaats. Onder het sleutelbeen en op de bovenarm, juist boven de elleboog, zijn ook in trek. Het achterwerk wordt niet zo vaak gedaan. Als mensen er dan voor kiezen om de naam van hun lief, kind of huisdier op hun lijf te zetten, willen ze meestal ook dat hij goed zichtbaar is."

Een portret komt veel minder vaak voor. “Eens om de drie maanden schat ik", zegt De Jonge. “Matching tattoos zijn ook niet zo heel populair onder koppels, wel bij vrienden. Bij koppels is het altijd maar een van de twee die voor een tattoo gaat.", klinkt het.

Vast niet iedereen vindt het zo’n goed idee, de naam van je lief op je lijf. Toch fan van liefdestattoo’s? Wij zochten een paar subtielere opties voor je uit.