De leukste rooftopbars om te genieten van een zomerse avond

25 juni 2019

15u09 56 Vrije tijd Met temperaturen die deze week rond de 30 graden zweven is de zomer écht in het land, en daar willen we maximaal van profiteren. Je kan perfect genieten van een drankje op een terras, maar met een uniek uitzicht wordt dat zo veel beter. Daarom verzamelden we 9 rooftopbars die een bezoekje waard zijn.

Antwerpen

Black Smoke

Op het zesde verdiep van brouwerij De Koninck vind je Black Smoke, zo’n 21 meter boven de grond. De combinatie van frisse biertjes, heerlijke cocktails én het BBQ-restaurant Black Smoke maakt dat zelfs mensen met hoogtevrees (zoals ondergetekende) hier graag vertoeven.

Waar? Boomgaardstraat 1, Antwerpen

ONTOP

Vorige maand heeft ONTOP de deuren geopend. Deze nieuwe hotspot vind je op de bovenste verdieping van het voormalige Mercatorgebouw aan de Desguinlei. Wat je kan verwachten? Een zeer ruime en loungy ingerichte bar met een groot buitenterras dat een bijzonder uitzicht biedt over de stad. Op de kaart staan verfrissende cocktails, premium beers, bio-wijnen, bubbels en gefermenteerde healthy drinks. Heb je een klein hongertje? Dan kan je kiezen tussen een 10-tal hapjes en sharing gerechten die wekelijks wisselen en waarvan een aantal gebaseerd zijn op lokale en duurzame topproducten.

Waar? Desguinlei 100, Antwerpen

Brussel

Het Mim

Het Muziekinstrumentenmuseum - het Mim voor de kenners - is een echte klassieker. Er duiken steeds meer rooftopbars op in onze hoofdstad, maar deze blijft een must. De reden? Het bevindt zich in een prachtig art-nouveau gebouw en je kijkt uit op de historische stadskern.

Waar? Hofberg 2, Brussel

Perché

Wie zin heeft in een avondje uit, kan terecht bij de rooftopbar van het JAM Hotel. Leuk weetje: er is zelfs een zwembad waar je een plonsje in kunt nemen. Met andere woorden, de ideale verkoeling tijdens de tropische temperaturen van deze week.

Waar? Charleroisesteenweg 132, Brussel

Gent

Gaston

The weather is supposed to get sweeter 😉 We can't wait for Gaston to reopen its doors. #gaston #rooftopgaston #happypeoplemakegreatfood Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@coeurcatering) op 01 mrt. 2018 om 09:37 CET

Voor een tropische vibe moet je bij Gaston zijn. Je kan hier niet alleen relaxen op het terras, maar ook op het aangelegde strand. Voor de sportieve liefhebbers: er zijn ook twee petanquebanen! Achteraf kan je smullen van een cocktailijsje ter verfrissing. Je moet wel nog even geduld uitoefenen, want deze bar gaat pas op 2 juli open.

Waar? Hurstweg 8, Gent

Vooruit

Het zomerterras van kunstencentrum Vooruit is een grote oase in de stad. De kleurrijke stoeltjes zorgen voor een urban vibe en op een minuutje wandelen ben je al in de drukste winkelstraat van Gent. Perfect om even uit te blazen na een lange, vermoeiende shopdag dus.

Waar? Sint-Pietersnieuwstraat 23, Gent

Hasselt

Sky Lounge

Cheers to the good weather. Try our #cocktail ‘Jasmin Joker’ and our #mocktail ‘Chickmopolitan’ of the month! #radissonblu #hasselt #skylounge #bestview #cheers Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@radissonbluhasselt) op 04 mei 2018 om 16:47 CEST

Ook in Hasselt kan je genieten van een fenomenaal uitzicht. Place to be is de Sky Loung, die gelegen is op de 19de (!) verdieping van het Radisson Blu-hotel.

Waar? Torenplein 8, Hasselt

Knokke

3Sixty

In Knokke kan je niet alleen flaneren over de dijk of zonnen in de duinen. Ook een visite aan 3Sixty is de moeite waard. De lounge in het Memlinc Hotel is perfect om een dagje shoppen af te sluiten met een glaasje bubbels. Het zicht op de woeste golven krijg je er bij als leuk extraatje.

Waar? Albertplein 23, Knokke-Heist

Leuven

M Zomerbar

Heerlijke zomeravond, ideaal begin van het #weekend! #baramuze #tamuzement #zomerinm Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@m_museum) op 21 jul. 2017 om 22:49 CEST

Voor de zevende zomer op rij tovert het M-museum zijn dakterras om tot een paradijs voor bon vivants. Naar goede gewoonte kan je in de pop-upbar genieten enkele optredens en een natje en een droogje. Mag het voor jou wat meer zijn? Geen probleem. Want weer of geen weer, elke avond organiseert de zomerbar een optreden, waarin muziek, woord en comedy elkaar afwisselen. Open vanaf 18 juli.

Waar? Leopold Vanderkelenstraat 28, Leuven