De leukste #coronart: “Iedereen is een beetje bang, maar we zijn minder bang samen”
Hamsteren met Niet Nu Laura
De slogan van minister van Volksgezondheid Maggie De Block - ‘Blijf in uw kot’ - wordt massaal gebruikt door jongeren op sociale media. En ook de populaire Vlaamse illustratrice Laura Janssens, gekend als Niet Nu Laura, geeft er haar eigen, humoristische draai aan. Én ze zorgt ervoor dat we het woord ‘hamsteren’ niet meer kunnen loskoppelen van het beestje Philippe.
Papierplezier met Maaike Hartjes
Deze Amsterdamse met leuke achternaam is striptekenaar, illustrator en cartoonist. In onderstaande cartoon relativeert ze de wc-papier-gekte die er sinds de uitbraak van het coronavirus heerst.
Een gouden randje met Alon Art
Nog meer papier-plezier met deze gouden toiletrol van Alon Art, die kunst maakt met voorwerpen en er verder weinig woorden aan vuil maakt.
De innerlijke stemmen van Chrostin
De Mechelse Christina De Witte verraste met een herkenbare innerlijke dialoog. Pessimisme, rationalisme, optimisme en onrust zitten samen met Chrostin nieuws te lezen over het virus. Ieder heeft er zijn eigen mening over. Benieuwd wie de discussie wint?
Erotische woordgrapjes met Petites Luxures
Het Franse Petite Luxures viert ‘l’amour’ in al zijn vormen met erotische, minimalistische tekeningen. Bij elke illustratie staat er een Frans woordgrapje. “In het Frans kan ‘épidermique’ verwijzen naar spontaan en instinctief”, beschrijft het onderschrift bij deze illustratie op Instagram. “Er staat dus ‘instinctieve relatie’ maar omdat ik de letter r tussen haakjes zetten, kan je het ook lezen als ‘epidemische relatie’”
De snailmail van Art et Eduard
Een hartverwarmend initiatief van de 21-jarige Astrid Staes. Met haar ‘snailmail’ of trage post wil ze ouderen die door Covid-19 afgezonderd zitten van hun familie een hart onder de riem steken. Daarom kan je via haar een handgeschreven brief bezorgen aan je grootouders of een oude buurman. Stuur haar een bericht via Instagram, zij zorgt voor een mooie enveloppe en handgemaakte postkaarten. Ze voegt zelfs een boodschap toe en doet de brief op de post als je dat wilt. Als dat geen mooi initiatief is!
Ken jezelf door Chibird
Welk type thuisblijver ben jij? Ben je een introvert die weinig van de maatregelen merkt en altijd thuis is? Of ben je eerder rusteloos en heb je mensen in de buurt nodig? Chibird verzon nog vier andere types en een heleboel andere, schattige tekeningen met een hoge feelgood-factor.
De levenswijsheden van Charlie Mackesy
De auteur van het prachtige boek ‘De jongen, de mol, de vos en het paard’ post geregeld tekeningen op Instagram. Naar aanleiding van de onzekere tijd waar we allemaal mee te maken hebben, roept hij op voor samenhorigheid, want dat zou onze angst verminderen.
Empathie met Henri James Garret
Deze illustrator vermengt zijn tekeningen van dieren en voorwerpen altijd met een maatschappelijk relevante boodschap. Vooral empathie is een belangrijk onderdeel van zijn werk.
De zinnelijkheid van Eva Mouton
Eva Mouton mocht ook niet aan dit lijstje ontbreken. Dit keer koos de Vlaamse illustratrice voor een duidelijke, onomwonden boodschap. Ze roept op voor fysieke afstand, geen mentale, voor gezond verstand en solidariteit in de winkel. “Tous ensemble", schrijft ze. “Allez, met een metertje afstand tussen hè.”
