De kracht van imperfectie: influencers tonen wie ze echt zijn met Instagram- vs. realityfoto’s
Rianne Meijer
Ze is een vlogger en influenceer uit Amsterdam. Sinds een tijdje post ze sommige van haar perfect ogende foto’s, mét een variant die iets minder flatterend, maar wel veel herkenbaarder is. “Wanneer ik foto’s maak voor Instagram, maak ik er altijd tussen de 200 en 400", zegt Rianne in een interview met Bored Panda. “Ik ben altijd verbaasd over hoe anders ik eruitzie in elke foto.” Dat besloot ze te delen. Het meest recente voorbeeld zie je hieronder. En ze geeft een tip: “Kijk eens naar je online profiel, of er een beetje mee jij is dat je met de wereld wilt delen. De kracht van imperfectie is enorm.”
Joann van den Herik
Dit Nederlandse plussize model opent met haar Instagramposts het debat over gewicht. In een van haar posts schrijft ze dat ze is bijgekomen: “En dat maakt me best onzeker, maar ik weet dat ik me er niet voor moet schamen. Je bent niet gefaald omdat je bijkomt. En je moet jezelf er al zeker niet door gaan uithongeren.” Vorige week postte ze naar aanleiding van Rianne Meijers foto’s een collage Instagram vs reality beelden om haar volgers eraan te doen herinneren dat niemand perfect is.
Kim Britt
Deze Zwitserse schone verspreidt haar boodschap zelfs via haar naamtag op Instagram: ‘The Truth Is Not Pretty’. Haar hele account is toegewijd aan de waarheid tonen achter de socialemediafaçade. En dat doet ze op een grappige manier. Dat bewijst de foto hieronder.
Chessie King
#DearBodyThankYou is een van de hashtags die dit Instagramrolmodel uit Londen vaak onder haar posts gebruikt. Daarmee wilt ze ons aanmoedigen om onze lichamen te appreciëren voor alles wat ze doen, in plaats van ons te focussen op hoe we eruitzien. Op onderstaande foto toont ze hoe ze uit een trouwjurk scheurde tijdens het passen. “Zal ik dan maar afvallen?” vraagt ze. “Absoluut niet. Zal ik een jurk zoeken die bij mijn lichaam zoals het nu is past? Wees maar zeker.”
Jitske Van de Veire
Deze Belgische influencer mocht niet aan dit lijstje ontbreken. De dochter van Peter Van de Veire kiest er elke dag opnieuw voor om haar lichaam te tonen zoals het is. “Wanneer gaan we stoppen met het angstvallig verbergen van onze maandverbanden en tampons als we naar het toilet lopen?” schrijft ze terecht in onderstaande post. Op de rest van haar profiel post ze geregeld foto’s van zichzelf met de boodschap: “Lang leve elk lijf”.
4 reacties
Joris Vanderaert
Tja, mooie mensen blijven mooi ook al zitten ze in een weinig flatteuze positie.
Loesje Vranken
Laatste foto trekt op niks, wansmakelijk.Benen open en inlegkruisje laten zien, echt verlagend, sorry ben zelf beschaamd.
MarliesSchoefs
belachelijk vooral die laatste yak
Marc Van der Vloedt
Het ligt er vingerdik op (, geld (trachten te) verdienen zonder te werken) !