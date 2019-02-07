De ene roze hotspot na de andere opent de deuren: de mooiste in eigen land en over de grens
Mooy – Antwerpen
Het pas geopende Mooy aan de Lombardenvest in Antwerpen is het geesteskind van de 24-jarige Yana Lamon. De dame met een passie voor goed eten en goede skincare vond dat haar thuisstad klaar was voor een nieuw concept en dus opende ze een lunchzaak slash beautywinkel. In een roze setting met indrukwekkende bloemenmuur eet je er lekkers dat gemaakt is met biologische en verse ingrediënten. Daarnaast shop je er skincare producten die grotendeels vegan zijn, of alleszins toch cruelty free en biologisch. Goed voor de planeet en voor je Instagramfeed. Win-win.
Meer info: mooyantwerp.be.
Chez Claire - Antwerpen, Gent, Zaventem
Chez Claire is het éclair concept van Dries Henau en Yuri Vandenbogaerde. De twee heren die eerder het populaire WASBAR concept uit de grond stampten, kregen het idee toen ze in de Parijse straten een immens lange wachtrij voor een patissier zagen. De reden? Luxe-éclairs. En na de gebakjes geproefd te hebben, wisten ze het zeker: die moesten ook naar België komen. Bij Chez Claire proef je éclairs in verschillende smaken onder het genot van een glaasje Cuvée Claire of een koffie. En dat wederom in een hip roze interieur.
Meer info: chezclaire.be.
Cuisinette Domestic – Antwerpen
Bij bakkerij Domestic kun je sinds een dik jaar terecht voor een uitgebreide high tea in een poederroos fluwelen interieur. Sander Goossens is er verantwoordelijk voor de heerlijke zoetigheden (wij gingen dit adresje al eens uittesten), maar zoals het high tea betaamt, kun je er ook smullen van hartige snacks. Per persoon betaal je € 31. Cuisinette Domestic is geopend van woensdag tot zondag tussen 11u en 18u.
Meer info: domestic-bakkerij.be.
La Parisienne Louise - Brussel
Als het (nog) wat chiquer mag zijn, kun je ook eens gaan eten bij La Parisienne Louise. Een restaurant in Brussel waar - je raadt het al - alles roze gekleurd is. Van de muren en de nepbloesems tot de stoelen en het menu. Op de kaart staan onder andere burgers, sushi en pasta. Af en toe worden er bijvoorbeeld ook make-upworkshops georganiseerd.
Meer info: Facebook La Parisienne Louise.
Thomas - Eindhoven
Nog veelzijdiger is Thomas in Eindhoven. Je kunt er namelijk lunchen, dineren, cocktails drinken én een stapje in de wereld zetten. Deze hotspot is niet nieuw, maar het roze interieur is dat wel en dat levert natuurlijk heel wat aandacht op sociale media op. Wie zelf Thomas heet, krijgt er trouwens een gratis voor-, hoofd- en nagerecht aangeboden van het huis.
Meer info: thomaseindhoven.nl.
MaMa Kelly – Amsterdam
Dit restaurant heeft al een vestiging in Den Haag, sinds eind vorig jaar is er ook eentje in de Nederlandse hoofdstad. In een pand in het Olympisch Stadium kun je genieten van de kookkunsten van chef IJsbrant Wilbrenninck terwijl je je ogen de kost geeft aan het volledig roze interieur. Op de website kun je een plaatsje reserveren. Snel zijn is wel de boodschap, de plaatsen zijn beperkt én erg gewild.
Meer info: mama-kelly.nl.
Pietro Nolita – New York
Je moet er helemaal voor naar New York afreizen, maar dit restaurant in de hippe wijk Nolita is wel écht een aanrader. Op het menu staan gezonde Italiaanse gerechten die je kun verorberen tot 2u ’s nachts en dat zonder reservatie. Verder kun je er ook gewoon een koffie drinken of ’s avonds in de cocktails vliegen. Ook de buitenkant van het restaurant is overigens roze, wat het een ware trekpleister voor Instagramfoto’s maakt.
Meer info: pietronolita.com.
Sketch - Londen
Het restaurant waar de hele roze hype mee begonnen is. Sketch is al jaren een populaire hotspot in Londen en dan vooral ‘The Gallery at Sketch’. Eén van de vier ruimtes van het restaurant die – je raadt het al – helemaal roze is. Je kunt er tussen 12u30 en 16u30 terecht voor afternoon tea, vanaf 18u kun je er dineren. Wel even bijzeggen dat een tafeltje bemachtigen moeilijk is en dat de prijzen érg hoog liggen. Maar je moet wat over hebben voor dé perfecte Instagramfoto natuurlijk.
Meer info: sketch.london.
