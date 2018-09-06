De 10 mooiste museums te wereld
10. War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dit museum in het centrum van Ho Chi Minhstad, focust zich voornamelijk op de Amerikaanse rol in de Vietnamoorlog. Naast vele foto's staat er onder andere een guillotine opgesteld die gebruikt werd om gevangenen te executeren, tanks, vliegtuigen en helikopters.
9. Nationaal Museum voor Antropologie in Mexico City, Mexico
Het eerste archeologische museum in Mexico telt maar liefs 23 zalen en heeft een oppervlakte van 79.700 vierkante meter. Er zijn verschillende topstukken te bewonderen zoals de Azteekse Steen van de Zon en een stanbeeld van Tlaloc uit Teotihuacán.
8. National WWII Museum in Louisiana, Verenigde Staten
Dit museum toont dan weer de rol van de Verenigde Staten in de geallieerde overwinning in de Tweede Wereldoorlog. Ook hier kun je onder andere tanks en Boeings bewonderen.
7. Louvre in Parijs, Frankrijk
Het Louvre in Parijs heeft natuurlijk geen uitleg meer nodig. Het is al jaren het meest bezochte museum ter wereld en er hangen onder andere topstukken als de Mona Lisa en de Venus van Milo.
6. Akropolismuseum in Athene, Griekenland
Zoals de naam al zegt, vind je in het Akropolismuseum archeologische vondsten uit de Akropolis en zijn hellingen. De werken zijn opgedeeld in 5 afdelingen.
5. Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, Spanje
Dit kunstmuseum bevat meer dan 8.600 schilderijen, met veel werken van Spaanse kunstenaars, maar ook van bijvoorbeeld de Belgische Rubens en Nederlander Rembrandt.
4. British Museum in Londen, Groot-Brittannië
In het British Museum staan zowel werken uit de oude als de hedendaagse beschaving opgesteld. Van Egyptische reliëfs en Romeinse oudheden tot de grootste verzameling postzegels. Daarnaast is ook het gebouw zelf de moeite waard om te ontdekken.
3. Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Verenigde Staten
Het museum in New York wordt ook wel eens The Met genoemd en is één van de belangrijkste kunstmusea ter wereld. Er zijn maar liefs negentien verschillende afdelingen, met onder andere ook werken van Rembrandt, Vermeer en Antoon van Dyck. Het is ook hier waar het jaarlijkse Met Gala wordt georganiseerd.
2. National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, Verenigde Staten
Het National September 11 Memorial & Museum herdenkt de slachtoffers van de terroristische aanslagen op 11 september 2001 op exact dezelfde plaats als waar de WTC-torens stonden. Buiten kun je het massieve monument gratis bewonderen, binnen leer je meer over de verhalen van de slachtoffers.
1. Musée d’Orsay in Parijs, Frankrijk
Musée d'Orsay focust zich op de geschiedenis van de Westerse kunst tussen 1848 en 1914. Het huist in het oude treinstation Gare d'Orsa en bevat onder andere werken van Vincent van Gogh, Monet en Rouseau.
Reacties