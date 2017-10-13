De 10 mooiste Instagramplekken in Nieuw-Zeeland die je doen wegdromen Lieselot De Brauwer

12u58 0 Vrije tijd Je hoeft geen goede fotograaf te zijn om mooie foto’s te trekken in Nieuw-Zeeland. Het adembenemende landschap doet het meeste van het werk. Toch zijn enkele plaatsen mooier dan andere. Dit zijn de 10 mooiste Instagram-plaatsen volgens Lieselot De Brauwer, een Leuvense reisblogger die 3,5 jaar in Nieuw-Zeeland heeft gewoond.

1. Lake Matheson, West Coast

Lake Matheson is een prachtig meer aan de westkust en bekend om zijn reflecties en zicht op Mount Cook. Doordat het goed geïsoleerd in een bos ligt, is er bijna geen wind en is het water net een spiegel. Je hebt het meeste kans op reflecties bij zonsopgang en zonsondergang.

Oh New Zealand, you do reflections well! This was taken at the very popular Lake Matheson at the West Coast. Beautiful views, but you probably share it with 10 other photographers. Still worth it though! 761 Likes, 78 Comments - LIESELOT (LIS) (@theworldisacircus) on Instagram: "Oh New Zealand, you do reflections well! This was taken at the very popular Lake Matheson at the..."

2. Mount Cook, Mackenzie

Mount Cook is met zijn 3,724 meter de hoogste berg in Nieuw-Zeeland. De bekende weg naar Mount Cook Village levert veel fotomogelijkheden op.

When I was a little girl I didn't know what I wanted to 'become', which road I would take in life. Now many year later I can say I'm proud of that little girl for choosing the good roads, like this beautiful one towards Mount Cook in New Zealand. 💕 Are you on the road you planned to be when you were little? 1,239 Likes, 51 Comments - LIESELOT (LIS) (@theworldisacircus) on Instagram: "When I was a little girl I didn't know what I wanted to 'become', which road I would take in life...."

3. Mount Taranaki, Egmont National Park

Mount Taranaki is een van de vele vulkanen in het land, en wordt ook wel de Kiwi Mount Fuji genoemd. Een wandeling naar Pouakai Hut geeft je een perfect uitzicht, mét reflecties als je geluk hebt.

The sun kissing Mount Taranaki goodnight. Love the warm feeling - although it was very cold that evening 😊 931 Likes, 59 Comments - LIESELOT (LIS) (@theworldisacircus) on Instagram: "The sun kissing Mount Taranaki goodnight. Love the warm feeling - although it was very cold that..."

4. Roys Peak, Wanaka

Dit is een van de populairste wandelingen in Nieuw-Zeeland. Je vindt Roys Peak in Wanaka, op het zuideiland. Het is enkele uren omhoog wandelen en puffen, maar dan word je beloond op een ongelofelijk uitzicht!

One of the best views in Wanaka is definitely from Roys Peak. Try to go in Winter, when there are less people and everything is white ❄️❄️ 914 Likes, 60 Comments - LIESELOT (LIS) (@theworldisacircus) on Instagram: "One of the best views in Wanaka is definitely from Roys Peak. Try to go in Winter, when there are..."

5. Omanawa Falls, Tauranga

Nieuw-Zeeland heeft veel watervallen, maar Omanawa Falls is toch wel een van de mooiste. Na een steile wandeling kom je in een sprookjesland terecht.

Welcome to fairytale land ❤️ 491 Likes, 27 Comments - LIESELOT (LIS) (@theworldisacircus) on Instagram: "Welcome to fairytale land ❤️"

6. Lake Tekapo, Tekapo

Lake Tekapo is een klein dorpje dat aan een groot meer grenst. Het is vooral gekend voor de Tekapo kerk, het sterrenkijken en de lupine-bloemen in de lente. Lupines zijn in Nieuw-Zeeland eigenlijk een onkruid, maar toch ongelofelijk populair bij fotografen.

Watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you, because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don't believe in magic will never find it - Ronald Dahl ❤ 552 Likes, 48 Comments - LIESELOT (LIS) (@theworldisacircus) on Instagram: "Watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you, because the greatest secrets are always..."

7. Castle Point Lighthouse, Castlepoint

Nieuw-Zeeland heeft veel vuurtorens verspreid over zijn lange kust. Je vindt de fotogenieke Castle Point Lighthouse ten noordoosten van de hoofdstad Wellington.

Sunset at Castle Point Lighthouse - New Zealand North Island. 538 Likes, 47 Comments - LIESELOT (LIS) (@theworldisacircus) on Instagram: "Sunset at Castle Point Lighthouse - New Zealand North Island."

8. Isthmus Peak, Lake Hawea

De Isthmus Peak wandeling is een goed alternatief voor Roys Peak. Het is minder druk en levert een fantastische uitzicht op Lake Hawea en Lake Wanaka.

View on Lake Hawea from Isthmus Peak! Great alternative walk in Wanaka, if you don't feel like doing Roys Peak with loads of other tourists. 1,052 Likes, 59 Comments - LIESELOT (LIS) (@theworldisacircus) on Instagram: "View on Lake Hawea from Isthmus Peak! Great alternative walk in Wanaka, if you don't feel like..."

9. Milford Sound, Fiordland

Milford Sound is een droombestemming voor vele reizigers. Deze locatie krijgt de meeste regen in het land, maar is ook een wondermooie plaats waar de bergen vlak aan het water grenzen.

Mighty Mitre Peak in Milford Sound. 1,692 m high and definitely the eye catcher when you visit Milford Sound. 🗻 I took this photo on a cold morning last week, during my trip down South. There were a few clouds, but the colours and sun touching the peak made me smile 💕It is a must to check Fiordland out (because there is more than just Milford, but that's for later 😉). 927 Likes, 58 Comments - LIESELOT (LIS) (@theworldisacircus) on Instagram: "Mighty Mitre Peak in Milford Sound. 1,692 m high and definitely the eye catcher when you visit..."

10. Piha, Auckland

Piha is een populaire plek bij surfers op het noordeiland. Een wilde oceaan, hoge golven en een mooi strand maken het plaatje af.

Who else loves the wild waves of the #ocean? Taken in Piha, a popular surfing spot in the North Island. 🏄🏄 401 Likes, 29 Comments - LIESELOT (LIS) (@theworldisacircus) on Instagram: "Who else loves the wild waves of the #ocean? Taken in Piha, a popular surfing spot in the North..."

Lieselot De Brauwer is een reisblogger uit Leuven. Je kan haar werk zien op Instagram en haar website The World is a Circus.