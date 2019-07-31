Colombia populairder dan ooit na de Tour: 5 dingen die je gedaan moet hebben
Vraag 100 Belgen wat het eerste is waar ze aan denken als het over Colombia gaat en de kans is groot dat Pablo Escobar, drugs en cocaïne de top 3 bezetten. Hoewel: sinds afgelopen weekend zal de naam van Egan Bernal wellicht ook een aantal keer vallen. Maar goed ook: het land van de Tourwinnaar probeert zijn ‘drugsreputatie’ 26 jaar na de dood van Pablo Escobar nog altijd hardnekkig van zich af te schudden. En dat lukt steeds beter. Zoals eerder gezegd, zit het toerisme er stevig in de lift, ook vanuit ons land.
Frank Bosteels van Connections: “Sinds het vredesakkoord tussen de regering en de FARC, de grootste rebellengroep tijdens de Colombiaanse burgeroorlog, is de rust er teruggekeerd. De politieke situatie is er ondertussen stabiel, we geven daarom zelfs geen specifieke veiligheidsvoorschriften meer aan reizigers die naar Colombia willen trekken. Al zijn er natuurlijk algemene zaken die voor heel Zuid-Amerika gelden. Zo moet je niet met opzichtige tekens van rijkdom gaan rondlopen op straat. Horloges en juwelen laat je beter thuis, Colombianen dragen dat zelf ook niet. Ga ook geen gesprekken aan met figuren die je al dan niet louche producten willen aansmeren en contacteer de plaatselijke ordediensten als je naar meer afgezonderde gebieden wil trekken. Voorts zijn er uiteraard buurten waar je ‘s nachts niet in je eentje moet gaan rondlopen, maar die zijn er in België ook.”
Prijs
Goedkoop is een reis naar Colombia wel niet zegt Bosteels. “De economie in Zuid-Amerika is sterk gelinkt aan de dollar, dus het prijzenniveau schommelt er in functie van de koers van de dollar. Maar als je er aangenaam comfort wil naar onze westerse normen, moet je wel bereid zijn om wat meer te besteden dan in België. Zeker hotels zijn duur. Hostels zijn uiteraard goedkoper, maar vaak heel beperkt qua comfort. Eten kan dan weer wél voordelig. Streetfood is spotgoedkoop en erg lekker. De grootse uitgavenpost is meestal de grote afstanden die je moet overbruggen. De meeste mensen die naar Colombia trekken, bezoeken toch minstens 3 à 4 verschillende steden. Als je weet dat je voor een binnenlandse vlucht tussen de € 100 en € 150 moet rekenen, telt dat snel op. Avontuurlijker en goedkoper kan moet lokale busmaatschappijen, maar daar ben je weer veel meer tijd mee kwijt. Veel hangt af van je budget-tijdingesteldheid.”
5 must-do’s
1. Museo del oro - het goudmuseum
Bogotá is niet zo’n toeristenstad met honderden musea, maar heeft wel het goudmuseum. Waar je als vanzelfsprekend tal van gouden maskers, sieraden en beeldjes vindt. Onder andere het goud van El Dorado is er te bewonderen.
2. Villa de Leyva
Het kleine koloniale stadje werd 60 jaar geleden al tot nationaal erfgoed gekroond. En terecht: het stadje is een van de belangrijkste toeristische trekpleisters van Colombia. Bijna álles is ofwel origineel koloniaal of werd in die stijl gerenoveerd. Het lijkt er alsof je je in een filmdecor bevindt. Van hieruit kun je ook een aantal andere uitstappen maken: te voet naar de lagune van Iguaque of met de auto naar de archeologische sites waar men fossielen heeft gevonden van dino’s die deze hoogvlakte tussen 110 en 125 miljoen jaar geleden onveilig maakten.
3. Ráquira
De gemeente werd in 1580 gesticht door de Franciscaanse broeder Francisco de Orejuela, telt 12.299 inwoners, tientallen toeristenwinkeltjes in zuurstokkleurtjes en een wassenbeeldenmuseum waar Einstein en Hitler broederlijk naast elkaar staan. Het is door zijn felle kleuren een bijzonder fotogeniek stadje dat vanwege de nabijheid van Bogotá veel wordt bezocht door dagjesmensen uit de stad.
4. Medellín
De tweede stad in Colombia, en historisch gezien misschien wel de interessantste, is Medellín. In de eerste plaats omdat drugsbaron Pablo Escobar zich er half de jaren 70 toelegde op het exporteren van cocaïne naar de Amerikaanse markt. In een mum van tijd werd hij een van de rijkste mensen ter wereld en Colombia daarmee een van de onveiligste landen. Je vindt er tal van Escobar-tours, omstreden gegidste rondleidingen waarin uitleg wordt gegeven over Escobars persoon en drugsimperium. Maar Medellín is heel wat meer dan Escobar alleen. Sinds die het loodje legde, heeft de stad er alles aan gedaan om van haar slechte reputatie af te raken. En dat wil stilaan lukken. Zo is het de enige stad in heel het land waar een metronetwerk werd aangelegd en kun je er bijvoorbeeld ook een twintigtal bronzen beelden van de wereldberoemde kunstenaar Fernando Botero aanschouwen.
5. Cartagena
Wie even aan de hectiek van de stad wil ontsnappen, kan dan weer afreizen naar Cartagena aan de Caraïbische kust. Ook hier zijn alle huizen in felle kleuren geschilderd, wat prachtig fotomateriaal oplevert. Voor een gezellig drankje ‘s avonds trek je naar de Plaza de la Trinidad. Zet je op de stoeprand met een flesje bier van de superette om de hoek, of drink een cocktail op een van de gezellige terrassen.
Inge Van Thillo
Smaken verschillen. Medellin zou ik gewoon overslaan, alles gerelateerd aan Escobar is quasi onherkenbaar, behalve zijn graf en zijn stamcafé. Onwaarschijnlijk hectisch ook. Cartagena is een mooi stadje maar ontsnappen aan de hectiek doe je daar niet. Je hebt amper nee gezegd tegen de éne verkoper of de volgende staat al voor je neus. Nergens in Colombia zo erg meegemaakt als daar. Aanrader zijn: het kleurrijke dorpje Guatapé en El Penol, Tyrona NP, Cano Cristales, Leticia en de jungle en Bogotá