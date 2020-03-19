Citytrippen in Google Streetview en yogales met huisdier: de leukste Instagramaccounts tijdens quarantaine lvds

19 maart 2020

07u54

Bron: The Guardian 0 Vrije tijd Wat doet een mens na extra wasjes draaien, het huis opruimen en boeken lezen? Scrollen door grappige Instagramaccounts voor een portie positiviteit.

1) “Blijf in uw kot. Ik meen het hé!”

Niet weten wat doen tijdens deze periode? Neem dan eens een kijkje op het Instagramaccount ‘blijfinuwkot’. Het account focust op “inspiratie voor enkele nuttige nutteloze bezigheden voor de komende dagen” en deelt dagelijks de meest dwaze activiteiten. Wat dacht je van een puzzel maken met de prent naar beneden, de blaadjes van je wc-rol nummeren, een citytrip maken in Google Streetview of je kerstboom nu alvast opzetten? Zo kan je wel even bezig blijven!

2) Thuiswerkende honden

Extra veel thuis zijn betekent ook extra veel tijd doorbrengen met onze geliefde huisdieren. Het account ‘dogs working from home’ is gewijd aan alle viervoeters die ons een handje - uhm, pootje - helpen tijdens onze thuiswerkdagen. Maar er wordt ook aandacht geschonken aan de beestjes die dat net bemoeilijken. Want dat werken met hondenpoten op je toetsenbord is toch écht niet gemakkelijk.

3) Coronavirus memes

Hoewel we de situatie ernstig moeten nemen mogen we af en toe wel eens een grapje maken. Zo zijn er tal van accounts vol memes die het thema op een luchtige manier brengen. En dat de Belgen massaal richting de supermarkt trokken om toiletpapier te hamsteren, daar mag zeker al eens mee gelachen worden. Wat eten we vandaag?

4) Bowie de kat in quarantaine

Wanneer we het hebben over huisdieren kunnen katten daarbij niet ontbreken. De Spaanse kat Bowie zit samen met z’n baasje in quarantaine. De schattige poes met ogen in twee verschillende kleuren deelt dagelijks een update uit het zonnige Alicante. Zo kan je een yogales volgen en benadrukt hij hoe belangrijk het is om je handen te wassen. Voor de fans: Bowie heeft zelfs zijn eigen merchandise!

5) Laat het goede nieuws zegevieren

Leuke initiatieven, ludieke filmpjes, celebrities die geld doneren en zingende mensen: het account ‘Goodnews movement’ bundelt al het goede en grappige nieuws rond het coronavirus. Want we kunnen wel wat lichtpuntjes gebruiken in deze vreemde tijden. Cheers op het goede nieuws!

Nog eentje om af te sluiten: vergeet niet dat het eten dat je hamsterde voor de komende dagen en weken is!