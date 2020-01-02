Byebye kleine cactusjes en perfecte Instagramplaatjes: dit zijn de planten- en tuintrends van 2020

Nele Annemans

02 januari 2020

15u55

Planten en tuinieren zijn hipper dan ooit. En ook 2020 zal groen kleuren, alleen zijn er volgens de grootste non-profitorganisatie voor tuinieren Royal Horticultural Society wel een aantal veranderingen op til. Van enorme planten tot inspiratie uit de jaren 80: dit zijn de 5 grootse tuintrends die zullen bloeien in 2020.

Supersize je planten

Planten zullen dit jaar een nog prominentere plaats innemen in menig huishouden. Vergeet de bescheiden cactusjes of aloë-veraplant op je vensterbank. Dit jaar draait het om grootste planten, het liefst met gigantische, weelderige bladeren en prachtige stengels. Middelgrote plantjes blijven echter ook nog hip, die hoef je dus zeker niet in de vuilbak te kieperen, mix ze gewoon met enkele grotere exemplaren.

Duurzame grond wordt belangrijker

Anno 2020 wordt de aandacht voor het milieu belangrijker dan ooit tevoren. En dat laat zich merken tot in je tuin. Dit jaar zal steeds meer aandacht geschonken worden aan duurzaam tuinieren én duurzame materialen. Steeds meer zullen plastic, pvc, chemisch behandelde houtsoorten en geverfd gereedschap geweerd worden en milieuvriendelijke opties gebruikt worden als houtvezel en groene afvalcompost.

De jaren 80 zijn terug

Wil je nieuwe bloemen, manden of beddengoed in huis halen? Dan zal je zien dat dit jaar de bloemen uit de jaren 80 weer een heuse comeback maken. Denk daarbij vooral aan nemesia’s en dascia’s.

Nemesia

Dascia

Ga voor een natuurlijke look

In 2020 nemen we afscheid van het perfect uitziende Instagramplaatje. Dit jaar kiezen mensen steeds meer voor onvolmaakte planten die bijvoorbeeld zaadkoppen achterlieten voor insecten. Ook natuurvijvers en eigen composthopen zitten in de lift.

Kweek je eigen voedsel

Met het milieu dat steeds belangrijker wordt, zoeken mensen steeds meer naar duurzamere manieren om aan voedsel te raken. En wat is er dan beter dan je eigen potje te kweken? Beperk je niet tot basilicum en sla, maar waag je ook eens aan kikkererwten, linzen en soja.