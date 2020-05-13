Bye bye overvolle ‘camerarol’: zo ga je creatief aan de slag met foto’s Margo Verhasselt

13 mei 2020

13 mei 2020

13u01 0 Vrije tijd Het digitale tijdperk heeft zo zijn voordelen: we hebben snel internet (nu ja, bijna altijd), zien onze vrienden via videocall en hebben altijd een camera op zak. Wat minder gezellig is: we doen zelden nog iets leuk met de foto's op onze smartphone. Gelukkig heb je nu tijd genoeg om daar verandering in te brengen. Meer tips vind je in onze Thuisblijfgids

Flashback naar vroeger: bij zowat elke gelegenheid maakten we een fotoboek. De eerste verjaardag, een uitstap naar zee, een vakantie in Spanje, ... En nu nog zorgen die boekjes voor heel wat vermaak en mooie herinneringen. Maar met de komst van de smartphone maakten fotoalbums plaats voor een goedgevulde camerarol.

Al wil dat niet zeggen dat we niks creatiefs kunnen doen met onze foto’s. En wellicht voelt ook het goed om leuke herinneringen met vrienden en familie te koesteren in deze tijden van thuiszitten. We geven enkele ideetjes.

1. DIY kalender

Kies twaalf van je favoriete foto’s uit en plak ze op een omkeerbare kalender. Zo ga je te werk: neem een mooi houten plankje en klop daar drie haakjes in. Aan de haakjes hang je de foto’s en daarnaast nummers om zo de datum aan te geven.

2. Fotoslinger

De leukste manier om foto’s op te hangen zonder erop uitgekeken te raken? Aan een slinger. Neem een leuke draad, enkele kleine wasknijpers en je favoriete foto’s en je bent in een mum van tijd klaar.

3. Minifotoalbum

Uiteraard kan je ook nog steeds de oldskool weg opgaan en een fotoboekje samenstellen. Dat kan tegenwoordig via verschillende websites, maar natuurlijk kan je ook nog echt foto’s vastplakken in een album naar keuze. Inspiratie nodig? Via de website Klikkie krijg je zelfgekozen foto’s vanop je smartphone professioneel afgedrukt en netjes aan huis geleverd. En ook bij Albelli kan je volledige boeken samenstellen.

4. Fotolichtjes

Fan van de fotoslinger, maar mag het wel wat meer zijn? Dan kan je de foto’s vastspelden aan kerstlichtjes en die ophangen in de kamer. Voor een instant romantische en magische sfeer.

Nood aan een nieuw instant toestel of een cameraprinter? Wij selecteerden onze favorieten

1. FUJI Instax Share SP-3 Wit, 164 euro. Online te koop.

2. Polaroid Snap Instant Camera Wit, 109 euro. Online te koop.

3. Fujifilm Instax SQUARE SQ6 Blush Gold, 109 euro. Online te koop.

4. Polaroid Pop instant camera, 276,96 euro. Online te koop.