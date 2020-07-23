Billie Eilish of The Joker? Deze man maakt hilarische cosplay-outfits met huis-, tuin en keukenspullen Valerie Wauters

14u46 0 Vrije tijd Een Instagrammer die zichzelf ‘LonelyMan’ noemt, bewijst dat een goed kostuum niet altijd veel geld hoeft te kosten. Voor zijn cosplay-avonturen doet hij een beroep op alledaagse voorwerpen én een flinke dosis creativiteit. Kijk wat je met een huidskleurig T-shirt, een bord noedels of je kat zoal kan doen!

Ken je cosplay al? Bij deze vorm van kunst maken deelnemers gebruik van kostuums en accessoires om een bepaald personage of idee uit te beelden. En dat kan snel behoorlijk duur worden. Zeker wanneer je het niet bij één personage houdt, maar regelmatig in iets of iemand anders wil transformeren.

Anucha ‘Cha’ Saengchart, een cosplay-liefhebber uit Bangkok met meer dan 650.000 volgers, bewijst dat het ook mogelijk is om met een klein budget (en een grote dosis creativiteit) een gedaanteverwisseling te ondergaan.

Van een vreemde Joker - uit de ‘Batman’-films - tot Billie Eilish op de cover van ‘Vogue’, Saengchart weet zijn volgers keer op keer te inspireren met zijn grappige en goedkope kostuums. Wij verzamelden enkele van onze favorieten.