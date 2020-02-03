Beter dan beestjes kijken in de zoo: dit account verzamelt hilarische bloopers van “influencers in het wild” VW

03 februari 2020

09u28

Bron: Bored Panda 0 Vrije tijd Aan de mooie kiekjes die je op het Instagramaccount van je favoriete influencer spot gaat vaak heel wat voorbereiding vooraf. Dat het maken van zo’n perfecte foto niet altijd vlekkeloos verloopt maakt dit hilarische Instagramaccount duidelijk.

Instagrammer ‘Tank Sinatra’ van @influencersinthewild verzamelde op minder dan een maand tijd al meer dan 1 miljoen volgers. Met recht en rede, want op het account vind je heel wat hilarische foto’s en filmpjes van hoe het er achter de schermen van zo’n schijnbaar perfecte foto echt aantoe gaat. En dat is behoorlijk grappig en lang niet zo glamoureus als je misschien zou denken. Kijk even mee naar de grappigste foto’s en fimpjes die we tegenkwamen, en let vooral ook op de vaak hilarische tekst bij de foto’s.