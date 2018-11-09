Belgisch ginmerk HenTho brengt ginkerstballen uit Margo Verhasselt

09 november 2018

13u01 0 Vrije tijd Jingle bells, jingle bells! Het is november en dat betekent dat we stilaan mogen uitkijken naar de feestdagen. Nog op zoek naar leuke kerstballen? Het Belgisch ginmerk HenTho brengt ginkerstballen uit.

Slingers en kerstballen? Daar doen we deze kerst niet aan mee. In het buitenland is het al langer een trend, maar nu brengt ook het Belgisch ginmerk HenTho kerstballen met gin uit.

De kerstballen worden per zes verkocht en hebben verschillende smaken (Classic, Noah en Pink). Op zoek naar een ideaal kerstcadeau? Je kan de ginkerstballen bij een drankenspecialist kopen of online. Meer info vind je hier.