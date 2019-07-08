Belfies en nog 4 trends die je deze zomer overal gaat zien Nele Annemans

08 juli 2019

We zijn exact halfweg 2019, maar vooraleer je nostalgisch wordt, hier zijn 5 leuke trends om naar uit te kijken deze zomer.

1. Polkadotnagels

Polkadots zijn weer helemaal terug van weggeweest en de trend zet zich deze zomer ook door naar je nagels. En hoe kleurrijker hoe beter!

2. Belfies, ofwel book selfies

Misschien merkte je het al eerder op maar boeken zijn weer hipper dan hip. En uiteraard hoort daar in socialemediatijden een leuk kiekje bij. Hoe je zo’n belfie neemt? Heel simpel: zoek naar een leuke achtergrond, eentje die bij voorkeur afgestemd is op je kleding, houd je laatste aanwinst vast en maak een foto. Oh, en een mooie manicure levert vast nog enkele likes meer op.

3. Porto-tonic

Vergeet gin-tonic, deze zomer drinken we porto-tonic. Zo maak je ’m:

- 7 cl (of 1/3) witte porto

- 15 cl (of 2/3) tonic

- ijsblokjes

- schijfje gember

- takje rozemarijn of een schijfje sinaasappel

Plaats een schijfje gember in een groot wijnglas. Vul het glas met ijsblokjes. Voeg de porto toe en vul aan met tonic. Garneer met een takje rozemarijn of een schijfje sinaasappel.

4. Bermudashorts

Na de fietsbroeken zien we deze zomer ook de bermudashort in het straatbeeld. Deze langere, meer volwassen korte broeken waren in de jaren 2000 al een hit, maar zijn anno 2019 hoog getailleerd en zitten niet te strak of te los.

5. Grillige bobs

Als Gabrielle Union, Reese Witherspoon, Alison Brie en Mandy Moore een indicatie zijn, dan is de grillige bob hét kapsel van deze zomer. Die hoeft deze keer niet glad te zijn, maar eerder ruw, met ongelijke laagjes die jou die subtiele warrige look geven.