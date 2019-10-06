Asos verkoopt ‘Faux pods’: AirPods waar je helemaal niets aan hebt
Ze kosten zo’n 8,5 euro, zijn zilver en lijken bijzonder hard op de AirPods die Apple uitbracht voor zo’n € 229. Het enige verschil met de echte AirPods? Je kan met die van de webwinkel helemaal geen muziek luisteren. Ze dienen enkel en alleen om je look wat op te fleuren of zoals op het internet smalend wordt gezegd: om te doen alsof je de peperdure AirPods kan betalen terwijl dat eigenlijk niet het geval is.
Een greep uit de reacties online:
So now ASOS is selling FauxPods which don't play any music but are just supposed to make you look... cool. And I honestly can't think of anything less cool than that. Except maybe Uggs. But only just.https://t.co/dtJD4Pt3f6 link
So ASOS are selling fake air pops for 6 quid as a fashion item. I kid you fucking not. Fake AirPods, that don’t play any music. Just a bit of plastic stuck in your ear. I can’t even, I just can’t. Why? Why? Why? pic.twitter.com/nfWwaoq57I link
If u can’t afford AirPods don’t worry Asos got you covered with actually fucking fake earphones like 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DMOdZbJQIr link
To anyone who buys those faux AirPods from Asos I hope you packed lightly bc you’re going to JAIL. link
