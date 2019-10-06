Asos verkoopt ‘Faux pods’: AirPods waar je helemaal niets aan hebt

Vrije tijd De Britse webshop ASOS verkoopt extreem goedkope AirPods. Het enige nadeel? Ze werken niet. 

Ze kosten zo’n 8,5 euro, zijn zilver en lijken bijzonder hard op de AirPods die Apple uitbracht voor zo’n € 229. Het enige verschil met de echte AirPods? Je kan met die van de webwinkel helemaal geen muziek luisteren. Ze dienen enkel en alleen om je look wat op te fleuren of zoals op het internet smalend wordt gezegd: om te doen alsof je de peperdure AirPods kan betalen terwijl dat eigenlijk niet het geval is.

Een greep uit de reacties online:

