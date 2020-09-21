Artieste uit Tokio maakt kunstwerken op toast: “Ik wil de Japanse cultuur toegankelijk maken” Roxanne Wellens

21 september 2020

13u09

Bron: Vogue 0 Vrije tijd Dat kunst ook lekker kan zijn, bewijst de Japanse Manami Sasaki. Sinds de lockdown maakt ze kunstwerken op toast. Inderdaad. Vanuit haar keuken in Tokio ontwerpt ze culinaire creaties met een simpele snee brood als canvas.

Hoe het begon

“Voor de pandemie was ik ‘s morgens altijd anderhalf uur onderweg naar mijn werk met het openbaar vervoer. Maar toen ik van thuis uit begon te werken, stond ik veel later op. Dus ik wilde een nieuwe routine inbouwen die me zou motiveren om weer vroeg uit bed te komen. Ik besloot om tekeningen te maken op mijn ontbijt.”

En daar blijft het niet bij, naast een fijne ochtendroutine creëren heeft Sasaki ook nog een ander doel voor ogen. “Ik wil de Japanse cultuur en haar artiesten democratiseren. En welk middel is daarvoor toegankelijker dan brood?” Haar schilderijen gaan dan ook vaak over typisch Japanse onderwerpen.

Unieke werkwijze

Manami Sasaki doet er ongeveer drie uur over om een kunstwerk te voltooien. Nadat ze het concept heeft bedacht, gaat ze naar de supermarkt om er de ingrediënten voor te kopen. Ondertussen weet ze als geen ander hoe een product van kleur of vorm verandert nadat het op brood wordt gesmeerd. Zo gebruikte ze onlangs prosciutto om de waaiervormige staart van een goudvis voor te stellen, of paarse kool om de stof van een kimono te illustreren.