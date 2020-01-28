Artiest ontwerpt ‘vleespakken’ om aan te tonen dat er geen ideaal lichaamsbeeld is Margo Verhasselt

09u49 0 Vrije tijd Kunst draait om je publiek een beleving bezorgen en deze artiest heeft dat duidelijk begrepen. Daisy May Collingridge volgde haar studie aan de modeschool Central St Martins in Londen. Ze houdt ervan om te experimenteren met bijzondere materialen en dat levert vaak nog specialere ontwerpen op. De vier ‘vlezige’ pakken die ze maakte en een naam gaf bijvoorbeeld: Burt, Hilary, Clive en Dave.

De ontwerpen kunnen tentoongesteld worden op zichzelf of gedragen worden tijdens voorstellingen. Daisy werkte in totaal zo’n 3 maand aan ieder pak. Maar met de pakken wil Daisy meer doen dan kunst maken. “Ze promoten geen enkel en breken ook geen lichaamstype af”, vertelt Daisy aan Metro. “Het idee dat er een 'ideaal’ lichaamstype’ is, is ridicuul. Dit zijn creaties die de menselijke vormen reflecteren met fantasie elementen, ik wou hiermee plezier in de wereld brengen.”

“Net als alle andere mensen hebben zij hun individuele karakters en die zullen zoals bij alle andere mensen soms in de smaak vallen en soms niet.”