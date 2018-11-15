Antwerpse kleedt Barbies in designerlooks Margo Verhasselt

15 november 2018

15u59

Bron: Love Magazine 0 Vrije tijd Er is een iemand waarmee we ooit allemaal goede vriendjes waren. Wie dan? Barbie. De pop is een heus icoon dat al jaren meegaat. Dat is iets wat ook de Antwerpse Caroline Helsen gedacht moet hebben: zij begon vorig jaar haar eigen Instagramaccount waarop ze Barbie heuse designeroutfits aantrekt.

De 17-jarige Caroline Helsen startte vorig jaar in januari met het account. Helsen kwam op het idee om haar Barbies looks vanop de catwalk aan te trekken. Ze maakt de outfits zelf en fotografeert de poppen daarna.

Van welke looks kan je een glimp opvangen op het McCarbie-account? Wel, de Antwerpse ging al aan de slag met de Lente/Zomer 2019 collecties van Chanel en Calvin Klein. Maar ook andere collecties van Dior en Sonia Rykiel kunnen bewonderd worden. In een interview met LOVE magazine vertelde Helsen dat ze zich stoorde aan de glitterende en roze outfits van de pop. “Ik begon mijn eigen poppenkleren te maken wanneer ik 13 was. Op dat moment speelde mijn jongere zus en ik nog met poppen. We hadden het niet zo voor de roze glitteroutfits van de pop, dus ik besloot zelf leukere kleding te maken. Ik leerde mezelf hoe ik moest naaien. Het kostte me wat geduld, maar nu kan ik al veel gesofisticeerde oufits maken.”