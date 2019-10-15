Airbnb verklapt de 20 hotste reisbestemmingen voor 2020 mv

15 oktober 2019

Op zoek naar een plek voor op vakantie te gaan in 2020? Airbnb voorspelt alvast welke bestemmingen het goed gaan doen in het nieuwe jaar.

De steden die het bijzonder goed doen, zijn opvallend minder bekend dan gewoonlijk en scoren goed op ecologisch vlak. Benieuwd naar waar we met z’n allen trekken in 2020? We sommen ze voor je op.

1. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Op nummer één staat Milwaukee in Wisconsin. De boekingen voor de stad zijn met maar liefst 729% gestegen en dat hebben ze vooral te danken aan de Democratic National Convention die er volgend jaar neerstrijkt. Al kan je er ook wat andere pareltjes ontdekken. “Deze historische parel aan de oevers van Lake Michigan glipt vaak tussen de mazen van het net”, klinkt het bij Airbnb.

2. Bilbao, Spanje

“Bilbao staat volgend jaar bovenaan het lijstje van sportfans: het is één van de 12 speelsteden van het EK voetbal.” De stad in het noorden van Spanje staat daarnaast nog bekend voor het Guggenheim museum.

3. Buriram, Thailand

Buriram in het zuidoosten van Thailand is een schot in de roos voor iedereen die graag wat cultuur opsnuift. Zo verklapt Airbnb dat de Phanom Rung tempel echt de moeite waard is en vergelijkbaar is met de bekende Cambodiaanse buur Angkor Wat.

4. Sunbury, Victoria, Australië

Op de vierde plaats strandt Sunbury in Australië. In de stad werd zo’n 356% meer geboekt.

5. Roemenië

Het Oost-Europese Roemenië kent een stijging van 298% en dat heeft het vooral te danken aan het bloeiend ecosysteem. Airbnb prijst de ongerepte heuvels en oude steden aan en meent dat het de perfecte bestemming is voor mensen die van een niet-alledaagse trip houden.

Alle topfavorieten volgens Airbnb:

1. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

2. Bilbao, Spanje

3. Buriram, Thailand

4. Sunbury, Victoria, Australië

5. Roemenië

6. Xi’an, China

7. Eugene, Oregon

8. Luxemburg

9. Guadalajara, Mexico

10. Vanuatu

11. Cali, Colombia

12. Cape Canaveral, Florida

13. Aberdeen, Schotland

14. Courtenay, British Columbia, Canada

15. Ubatuba, Brazilië

16. Les Contamines-Montjoie, Frankrijk

17. Tokyo, Japan

18. Kerala, India

19. Malindi, Kenya

20. Maastricht, Nederland