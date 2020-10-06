Exclusief voor abonnees
8 creatieve manieren om je mondmasker op een veilige manier te DIY’en: “Gebruik glasparels, want die zijn wasbaar”
Lana Del Rey organiseerde dit weekend een signeersessie voor haar nieuwe poëziebundel ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’. Ze droeg daarbij een zilveren mondkapje van mesh stof. Stijlvol, maar ook compleet nutteloos tegen corona. Er verschenen heel wat foto’s op sociale media waarop ze met fans in contact was en weinig afstand hield. En dat zorgde voor de nodige verwijten aan Del Rey’s adres. Om ervoor te zorgen dat jij niet dezelfde fout maakt, vroegen wij DIY-expert Sophie Van Dooren van Veritas hoe je zelf creatief én veilig aan de slag kan met mondkapjes.
Lana Del Rey wearing a net mask during the Covid-19 pandemic because according to her: We were born to die. pic.twitter.com/zKczPVA1v2 link
Voor je begint
“Er zijn een paar regels die je sowieso moet volgen, als je zelf aan een mondmasker begint", zegt Van Dooren. “Eerst en vooral moet het wasbaar zijn op 60 graden. Er mogen geen gaatjes in zitten, ook geen minuscule gaatjes die je met naald en draad hebt gemaakt. Daarom kies je best voor een dubbele voering, en als je echt zeker wilt zijn, voor een extra filter. Ik hoef je niet te vertellen dat het masker je volledige neus en mond moet bedekken. Geen Lana Del Rey toestanden dus.”
Borduren
“De naaikoninginnen onder ons kunnen zich wagen aan mondmaskers borduren. Denk aan bloemetjes, patronen of al iets ingewikkeldere tekeningen. Maar let op: deze techniek is dus alleen veilig, wanneer je een mondmasker maakt of gebruikt met twee lagen stof. In de bovenste laag borduur je dan je kunstwerkje, maar de binnenste laag van het masker mag je beslist niet perforeren.”
Quote of tekening
“Ben je niet zo handig met naald en draad? Ga dan voor textielstiften of -verf. Koop of maak een effen mondmasker en schrijf er een toffe quote op, of laat je inspireren door je favoriete kunstwerken. Textielstift en -verf zijn op 60 graden wasbaar, dus ook op dat vlak zit je safe.”
Patchwork
“Verzamel stukjes stof die je mooi vindt samen passen, en naai ze aan elkaar zoals een lappendeken. Gebruik hier opnieuw een masker met een boven- en onderlaag, zodat de binnenkant van het masker niet geperforeerd wordt.”
Tie-DYE
“Mega populair tegenwoordig is stoffen batikken, zoals ze dat deden in de jaren 60. Gebruik hiervoor uitsluitend katoenen maskers, want met polyester werkt het niet. Wij hebben bij Veritas veel kleurtjes, vooral van het merk Dylon. De verf is niet schadelijk, dus je kan hem zonder zorgen voor je mondkapje gebruiken. Het resultaat is fris en stijlvol.”
Parels en pailletten
“Je kan mooie parels of pailletten kopen om op je maskertje te naaien. Zo zijn glasparels bijvoorbeeld wasbaar. Je kan zelfs werken met studs à la Lady Gaga. Naai de versieringen vast als het kan. Textiellijm laat los, als je het op 30 graden wast, dus probeer dat te vermijden.”
Kettingen
“We deden het al voor zonnebrillen, maar nu wordt het bij mondkapjes ook gedaan: (parel)kettingen aan je masker hangen. Het ziet er leuk uit als je het masker op hebt, en nadien kan je het gewoon om je nek laten zitten. Zo heb je je masker altijd bij.”
Patroontjes
Heb je nog oude stukken kant liggen? Of kleding die je niet meer draagt? Knip een leuk patroontje uit en naai het op het masker. Je kan zelfs een stukje mesh stof op je mondmasker naaien zoals Lana Del Rey, maar dan beter.”
Diertjes
“Tover je masker om tot dierengezichtjes, zoals die van een muis, een lieveheersbeestje of een kat. Gebruik knopen als ogen, stukjes reststof als oortjes of neus, en naai de snorharen of mond er met een dikke draad op. Het levert een super schattig resultaat op, zonder al te veel moeite.”
Je vindt je alle praktische informatie die je nodig hebt om zelf aan een masker te beginnen hier.
