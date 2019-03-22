7 restaurants op een unieke plek TVM

22 maart 2019

09u49 0 Vrije tijd Altijd al eens willen dineren op 5 meter diepte in zee, in een grot of in een kasteel gemaakt van ijs? Deze 7 restaurants combineren culinaire hoogstandjes met indrukwekkende uitzichten.

1. Under – Noorwegen

‘Under’ van het Noorse architectenbureau Snøhetta opent deze week de deuren in het zuidelijkste tipje van Noorwegen. Het is het eerste onderwaterrestaurant in Europa en biedt plek aan 100 gasten op verschillende verdiepingen. Via een raam dat bijna de volledige breedte van het gebouw inneemt, krijg je een uniek panoramisch zicht onder water. Op de grens van zee en kustlijn bevindt zich ook nog een champagnebar.

Meer info: under.no.

2. The SnowCastle of Kemi - Finland

In dit levensechte sneeuwkasteel in Finland is alles van ijs of sneeuw gemaakt, op het eten en drinken na dan. Elke winter wordt het volledig opnieuw gebouwd en dat al sinds 1996. De architectuur van het kasteel verschilt elke keer en ook de locatie verandert regelmatig. Naast het restaurant is er ook een hotel en een kapel waarin koppels kunnen trouwen.

Meer info: visitsealapland.com.

3. Rayavadee Krabi Resort - Thailand

In dit resort in Thailand kun je in ‘Grotto’ tafelen op een strand onder een klif. Op weekdagen serveren ze er enkel snacks en drankjes, maar in het weekend worden er regelmatig barbecues georganiseerd. Vooral wanneer de zon ondergaat, is het uitzicht er adembenemend mooi.

Meer info: rayavadee.com.

4. Stratosfare Restaurant & Bar - Nieuw-Zeeland

Mensen met hoogtevrees blijven hier beter weg, want dit restaurant in Ngongotaha ligt zo hoog boven de begane grond dat je het enkel kan bereiken met een gondolalift. Al maakt dat natuurlijk wel dat je een uniek uitzicht krijgt over de omgeving. Je kunt er zowel lunchen als dineren.

Meer info: skyline.co.nz.

5. Dinner in the Sky - België

Gelukkig hoef je niet helemaal naar Nieuw-Zeeland af te reizen om in de lucht te eten. ‘Dinner in the Sky’ is een Belgisch concept dat culinaire toppers in de lucht hun eten laat maken en serveren. Gasten zitten goed ingesnoerd vast aan één grote tafel. Het platform gaat verschillende keren per dag de lucht in en wordt zowel in Brussel als Antwerpen opgesteld.

Meer info: dinnerinthesky.be.

6. Le Jules Verne - Frankrijk

De meeste mensen zijn in Parijs al eens gaan eten met zicht op de Eiffeltoren, maar wist je dat je ook in het bekendste monument van de Franse hoofdstad kan tafelen? Op de tweede verdieping van de toren vind je namelijk Le Jules Verne, een prestigieus sterrenrestaurant waar de nieuwe chef-kok Frédéric Anton het sinds kort voor het zeggen heeft. Op de eerste etalage vind je ook nog 58 Tour Eiffel, maar daar is het uitzicht vanzelfsprekend een tikje minder indrukwekkend.

Meer info: restaurants-toureiffel.com.

7. Labassin Waterfall Restaurant - Filipijnen

Het Labassin Waterfall Restaurant is een stuk minder chique dan de vorige adresjes, maar bevindt zich wel op een al even indrukwekkende locatie. Namelijk aan de voet van een waterval. Op tafeltjes gemaakt van bamboe kun je er van de lokale keuken proeven voor geen geld. Dat je voeten tegelijkertijd schoongespoeld worden door helderblauw water is alleen maar mooi meegenomen.

Meer info: villaescudero.com.